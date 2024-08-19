Fatima TV Media Awards call for entries from young members of the African media

Purpose of the awards

Named after Fatima, an AI-driven preteen, the awards aim to spotlight and support the talent of young journalists, activists, bloggers, and influencers who bring attention to critical topics such as Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), gender equity, and African feminism and masculinities.

The focus is on celebrating innovative advocacy for reproductive rights and sexual health across communities and the continent.

Additionally, the awards seek to honour media contributions that improve public understanding of these often stigmatised and legally challenging topics.

Eligibility