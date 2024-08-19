Marketing & Media Media
News Marketing & Media ESG

Fatima TV Media Awards call for entries from young members of the African media

4 Oct 2024
4 Oct 2024
The Fatima TV African Youth Media Awards invite young African journalists, bloggers, influencers, and activists to submit their entries by Friday, 1 November 2024.
Source: unsplash.com

Purpose of the awards

Named after Fatima, an AI-driven preteen, the awards aim to spotlight and support the talent of young journalists, activists, bloggers, and influencers who bring attention to critical topics such as Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), gender equity, and African feminism and masculinities.

The focus is on celebrating innovative advocacy for reproductive rights and sexual health across communities and the continent.

Additionally, the awards seek to honour media contributions that improve public understanding of these often stigmatised and legally challenging topics.

Eligibility

  • Open to journalists and activists either based in or from Africa and are under 35 years old.
  • Entries must explore themes like SRHR, gender equity, and African feminism and masculinities.
  • Published/broadcast works in print, radio, TV, or new media from 1 January 2024 to 1 November 2024 are eligible for submission.
  • Individual journalists and aspiring reporters are welcome to participate.
Let's do Biz