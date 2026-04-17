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    Death of Burundi's communications minister raises questions

    Burundi's communications minister, Gabby Bugaga, died on Thursday in what the presidency described as an accident, without giving further details of the incident.
    By Vincent Mumo Nzilani
    17 Apr 2026
    17 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Unverified videos and photos circulating on social media showed Bugaga's body in a battered pickup truck on the side of the road.

    "We are deeply saddened by the news," President Evariste Ndayishimiye wrote on X. "May God receive him and reward him for the courage, diligence and dedication that characterised him in all his duties to serve the country."

    Bugaga, a former journalist, was appointed minister in August of last year.

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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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