15th Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands most comprehensive to date

In its 15th year, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands will be unveiled on 23 May, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, followed by regional events across the continent.

A barometer of brands across the African continent, launched in 2011 at the 2nd Brand Africa Forum, every year, on/around Africa Day, 25 May, Brand Africa reveals the rankings of the most admired brands in Africa globally and in select countries between 25 May and 30 October every year.

The 2025 Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands rankings will be the most comprehensive in the 15 year history of Brand Africa, and cover the ‘Top 100 most admired brands’ in Africa overall and the most admired brands y economic region, country and key categories.

This year, recognising the dynamic and complex geopolitics and the impact of nations' brands, Brand Africa unveils the ‘most influential nations’ building brands in Africa, the ‘most admired nations,’ and the most admired brands from G20 and Brics countries of origin.

Recognising the shifting demographics, this year Brand Africa will unveil the rankings of the ‘most admired brands by the generations’ (Gen-Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers).

There is a Special Recognition Award for Sustainability Excellence over the past five years.

Brand Africa will announce the leaders who have had a sustainable impact and have contributed to the growth and development of African brands, with Lifetime Achievement awards and Africa Brand Leadership Excellence awards for private sector, public sector, non-profit, and industry leaders.

Finally, Brand Africa will induct into the inaugural Brand Africa Hall of Fame, African brands that have consistently led Brand Africa rankings as the most admired brands overall and the most admired African brands in the past five to 15 years.

About the survey

The Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands is based on an independent, comprehensive survey of African consumers aged 18+, spanning 30+ countries that collectively represent over 85% of the continent’s population and GDP.

Conducted in eight languages—from Arabic to Swahili—using mobile, face-to-face, and online methods, the research is led by GeoPoll and Kantar across the continent, supported by regional partners in North Africa Integrate (Morocco) and Gopinion (Algeria), and Southern Africa Analysis (Mauritius) and Oxygen (Namibia).

The study generates over 150,000 brand mentions and nearly 6,000 unique brands, producing a weighted Top 100 ranking for Africa and each surveyed country.

Over the past 15 years, the Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands has established that on average, African brands account for only 20% of the most admired brands in Africa.

The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings

The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings are authentically African, data-driven and consumer-led:

Africa-focused (rooted in the continent’s voice and vision).

The most comprehensive barometer of consumer brand preferences (spanning 30+ countries representing 85% of Africa’s population and GDP)

Research-based.

Conducted by independent and globally respected research partners, including Geopoll and Kantar global research and information firms. Non-sponsored (no brand pays to participate in the study.



Why brands matter?

A country’s brand is far more than a logo or slogan—it is the world’s perception of that nation, and that perception has real economic and social consequences.

Strong brands are powerful drivers of industrialisation, investment, and job creation.

They shape a country’s identity and competitiveness, influence trade and tourism, and enhance its soft power and global standing.

In the African context, brands also play a vital role in fostering continental pride, trust, and unity. Simply put, strong brands build strong nations.

Participants

The annual Brand Africa announcement attracts CEOs and CMOs, academics, economic and branding thought leaders, researchers, the creative community, practitioners, and media.