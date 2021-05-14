Part 2: Transformation in action a dentsu story

Sun International's Africa sales and marketing manager, Didier Bayeye-Mbombo, has won the coveted Best Tourism Marketer in Africa Award for 2019.

The awards were meant to be presented in 2020 but were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bayeye-Mbombo and winners from the other categories received their awards at a gala event held in Addis-Ababa on 30 April 2021.