Part 2: Transformation in action a dentsu story

Part 2 focuses on a fundamental pillar in our transformation in action journey, ensuring we invest in our current talent. At dentsu Africa we have instituted several programmes to develop train and fast track talent to the highest level. By identifying, coaching, mentoring, and retaining our high-potential employees, we are able to invest in our people and in turn provide the highest standard of work for our clients.
Over the last 10 years at Dentsu, we have grown from 40 to 1,500 people regionally as well as expanding our regional footprint into 10 market startups resulting in over 33 affiliate local partners on the African continent...
Dentsu 3 May 2021
In 2019, dentsu launched an initiative aimed at building and accelerating careers paths with the promising talent pool internally. As our business evolves, we are wholeheartedly invested in ensuring our talent is set up for success, and saw the need for launching SupersuitsXdentsu, a jam packed 3-day academy hosted by Africa, at the dentsu HQ in London. The aim of this programme is to enable our people to become Supersuits and solution driven individuals.
Not only a first for Africa, but a global first within our group, accelerating the candidates' career paths which in turn fuelled growth and profits across our region.
Dentsu Africa brought together 26 global experts, who shared expertise in their field. The greatest minds globally equipped our Supersuits on how to build superior client relationships in order for them to revolutionise how we work with clients. Exposure to one-on-one time with the speakers and the opportunities to network and create connections that would elevate their career trajectory.
In less than 18 months, the dentsu Supersuits have not only grown and excelled in their career paths but have added immense value to the dentsu business which has created momentum in new business development resulting in over 300% ROI regionally.
“With a newfound understanding of the depth and breadth of expertise within our business; it enabled me to expand my capacity and capabilities around client-solutioning. They say that knowledge is power and with the right knowledge, a new accessibility to every part of the dentsu business, the will to achieve the 'never-been-done-before and the support of a global and regional network of talented individuals - I was truly able to 'Dream Loud'.”
Quote by, Clare Trafankowska, who was part of the first Supersuits cohort in 2019 at the time she was the Head of Digital for Carat and dentsu x and promoted to Managing Director of iProspect South Africa in 2020.Master Data Consultant Program
As the marketing and communication world moves towards becoming data driven to meet the growing customer expectations, Dentsu Data Labs (DDL) and our Customer Experience experts across our network are invested in ensuring our people and clients are set up for success. Together our aim is to create Master Data Consultants (MDC) across Africa to accelerate business results.
The MDC program was launched recently and will be hosted virtually. The event will include international speakers from brands such as MERKLE, Isobar and DDL internationally.
This program will ensure that the selected candidates are set up as one of the first ever Master Data Consultant in Africa, not only accelerate their career path, but drive growth across the business.Trailblazers
The trailblazer experience was created by dentsu to develop the next generation of leaders and accelerate their career development through a community experience connecting all top talents across EMEA dentsu Media Line of business (LOB). A trailblazer is a pioneer that points the way, takes the risks, and changes the ways of thinking. They have a vision for a different future, a faith that turns their dreams into reality, and determination that cuts through barriers and obstacles. After a stringent application process, we were proud to have 18 of our employees selected from across dentsu Africa.
Throughout the trailblazer experience, our ambition was for them to feel part of something more, where their experience will be driven by true business and personal development closely linked to our Media LOB strategy. Being part of a community with fellow Trailblazers from across the globe allows for growth, contribution, and development for everyone. At the centre of the programme is a deep focus on where each trailblazer can make a difference to our business and ultimately, to our clients. Dentsu Partners Hub
Our ‘One Dentsu’ Vision for our region is to build a connected network of people, businesses, and opportunities. The Dentsu Partners
platform supports this vision by centralising all the tools, training and support needed to build more collaborative, stronger businesses and ultimately position One Dentsu as the leading network across Africa in collaboration with our affiliate and media owners.
We are Africans from different countries with diverse cultures and languages, all driven by a common purpose to make a positive difference in the lives of society, our clients and stakeholders.