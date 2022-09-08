Industries

5 young African leaders shortlisted for Äänit Prize

8 Sep 2022
Five finalists from Kenya, Lesotho, South Africa and Zimbabwe have been shortlisted for this year's Äänit Prize. The awards supports African ventures that deliver or have the potential to deliver positive social impact on the continent.
5 young African leaders shortlisted for Äänit Prize

The winners will receive up to $80,000 in support of their work and will be announced live during a special ceremony co-hosted by MRF CEO Judy Sikuza and Trek4Mandela project manager Sina Moyane on 17 September at 6.30pm SAST.

The Mandela Rhodes Foundation launched the Äänit Prize in 2021 with the aim of enabling positive social impact in Africa.

“We are tremendously proud to be offering the Äänit Prize in its second year. Each of these ventures has the potential to make a difference in the lives of people who have been left behind on our continent, which is exactly the type of value-driven entrepreneurship that we aim to support and develop at the MRF,” said Sikuza.

2022 Kudu Awards calls for entries
2022 Kudu Awards calls for entries

24 Aug 2022

Voting is also now open for the new Audience Choice Award. The venture with the most votes will win $1000.

The Äänit Prize finalists are:

  • Atherton Mutombwera, founder and CEO of Hutano Diagnostics, Zimbabwe
  • Dr Jessica Ronaasen, national programmes lead at the Do More Foundation, South Africa.
  • Koaile Monaheng, director of Khantša Energy, Lesotho
  • Odwour Midigo, founder and director of Ndalo Heritage Trust, Kenya
  • Shantel Marekera, founder of Little Dreamers, Zimbabwe

Find out more about the finalists and vote for their ventures here.

