Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Social Media News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Mediation fails between Meta and Kenyan moderators, rights group says

17 Oct 2023
By: George Obulutsa
Settlement talks have collapsed between Facebook's parent company Meta and Kenyan content moderators over a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal, a tech rights group working with the moderators said on Monday.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The 184 moderators sued Meta and two subcontractors earlier this year after they say they lost their jobs with one of the subcontractors, Sama, for organising a union. They say they were then blacklisted from applying for the same roles at a second firm, Majorel, after Facebook changed contractors.

Broken down

In August, the court asked the parties to hold out-of-court settlement talks and said the case would proceed before it if those failed.

British tech rights group Foxglove said in a statement on Monday that the negotiations had broken down, accusing Meta and Sama of making "very little attempt to address core issues raised by the petitioners".

File photo: Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken 15 February 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Kenyan court orders mediation in Meta labour dispute

By 23 Aug 2023

"The respondents were buying time and not being genuine. We kept waiting for them to participate ... only for them to keep asking for an extension of time and then come back every time to refuse to take accountability," the statement quoted Mercy Mutemi, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, as saying.

Sama said it was disappointed the mediation had failed, and would not comment further on the case.

Following law

"We have been successful in coming to a mutually agreed resolution with about 60 moderators outside of the mediation process, demonstrating our commitment and willingness to find an amicable, beneficial solution," it said in a statement, adding it was fully complying with all court orders.

Meta declined to comment. There was no immediate comment from Majorel.

Meta has previously responded to allegations of a poor working environment in Kenya by saying it requires partners to provide industry-leading conditions.

Sama has said it has always followed Kenyan law and provided mental health services to its employees. In August, Majorel said it does not comment on matters involving pending or active litigation.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Kenya, Meta, George Obulutsa

Related

Clockwork releases trends forecast for marketers: What you can't not know in 2024
ClockworkClockwork releases trends forecast for marketers: What you can't not know in 202410 Oct 2023
Source:
Netflix to end Kenyan free access plan after 2 years9 Oct 2023
Image supplied. Meta's first Creator Lab Live event in Johannesburg, featured creators like Chad Jones, Witney Ramabulana, Moghelingz and Andiswa Selepe, alongside big-name creators including PDJokes and Tevin Musara, who shared valuable insights during a What's in a reaction? fireside chat
Meta Creator Lab Live supports over 40 local emerging creators29 Sep 2023
Image supplied. Joe Otin, the chief executive of The Collective, a digital advertising agency in Kenya, is Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year
Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year is Kenya's Joe Otin of The Collective13 Sep 2023
Threads will add significant value to PR
Bullion PR & CommunicationThreads will add significant value to PR30 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf Global advertising spend will $1trn for first time next year says Warc research
Warc: SA advertising spend to grow over 6% next year25 Aug 2023
Threads for web launches. Source: Meta.com
Threads for web launches as Trump returns to X25 Aug 2023
File photo: Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken 15 February 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Kenyan court orders mediation in Meta labour dispute23 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz