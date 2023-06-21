Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Media Freedom News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Tunisian journalist detained after criticising president

21 Jun 2023
By: Tarek Amara, Stephen Coates
Prominent Tunisian journalist Zied Heni was detained late on Tuesday after a judge ordered he be held in custody ahead of his trial on a charge of insulting President Kais Saied.
Source:
Source: unsplash.com

The detention fuels concerns over free speech in Tunisia since Saied seized extra powers in 2021, moving to rule by decree and then assuming authority over the judiciary.

"Heni was interrogated in the absence of lawyers. What happened is a farce that enhances the dictatorial approach," Heni's lawyer, Dalila ben Mbarek, told Reuters.

Heni, the presenter of a daily radio programme, has not commented on the allegations of insulting the president, which carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Judges have detained or opened investigations into more than 20 political, judicial, media and business figures with opposition ties over recent months, accusing some of plotting against state security.

Source:
Tunisia police to investigate 2 top journalists, radio station says

By 19 May 2023

The main opposition parties have decried the arrests as politically motivated and rights groups have urged authorities to free those detained.

Saied has described the detainees as terrorists, criminals and traitors, and says judges who free them would be abetting their alleged crimes.

Free speech is one of the key reforms that Tunisians won after the 2011 revolution that toppled dictatorial President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. But activists, journalists and politicians say this freedom is once again under threat.

Saied rejects accusations of targeting freedoms and says he will not be a dictator.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Tarek Amara, Stephen Coates

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Stephen Coates
Read more: Media freedom, Reuters, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Kais Saied, Tarek Amara



Related

Source:
Tunisia police to investigate 2 top journalists, radio station says19 May 2023
Both the Constitution and legal precedent allow journalists to publish information that is in the public interest, even if that information was obtained unlawfully. Illustration: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
Can journalists publish "stolen" information?18 May 2023
Source:
Tunisia detains 2 students over satirical song criticising police17 May 2023
File Photo: Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Islamist Ennahda party and former speaker of the parliament, during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 July 2022. Reuters/Zoubeir Souissi
Tunisian judge sentences opposition leader Ghannouchi to year in prison16 May 2023
Source:
Gunmen kill journalist in restive northwest Cameroon, says union8 May 2023
Source: © Unesco The 2023 Unesco / Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize has been awarded to three imprisoned Iranian women journalists
Unesco/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize awarded to 3 imprisoned Iranian women journalists3 May 2023
Source: United Nations The Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards spotlight the continent and African journalists
Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards to spotlight the continent and African journalists3 May 2023
Source:
Al Jazeera journalist freed from pretrial detention in Egypt2 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz