Call to apply: Fashionomics Africa incubator and accelerator programmes

The incubator programme will be focused on early-stage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in the textile, apparel and accessories industry, with the goal to provide fashion entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge to grow their projects, build sustainable business models and access financing opportunities.
The accelerator programme will be focused on growth-stage startups in the fashion industry that have launched a business and are focused on building a customer base, maintaining cash flow and potentially expanding their product lines or markets.
Top applicants will be onboarded into an incubator or accelerator programme where they will be granted:
The application form will require participants to answer a quiz-based questionnaire.
Applications are open until 22 February 2023.
