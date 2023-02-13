Call to apply: Fashionomics Africa incubator and accelerator programmes

The African Development Bank has launched the second edition of the Fashionomics Africa Incubator and Accelerator Programs, which aim to assist African entrepreneurs operating in the textile, apparel and accessories (TA&A) industry to scale and expand their businesses.

The incubator programme will be focused on early-stage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in the textile, apparel and accessories industry, with the goal to provide fashion entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge to grow their projects, build sustainable business models and access financing opportunities.

The accelerator programme will be focused on growth-stage startups in the fashion industry that have launched a business and are focused on building a customer base, maintaining cash flow and potentially expanding their product lines or markets.

What applicants stand to gain

Top applicants will be onboarded into an incubator or accelerator programme where they will be granted:

Access to curated resources to help them build and grow their business (incubator) or to help them scale and expand their businesses (accelerator)

Access to a strong community and network of fashion creatives across Africa.

Access to specialised fashion business training, mentorship and community-led events.

Access to industry-relevant data insights about the African fashion ecosystem.

Opportunities to pitch their fashion solutions and receive critical feedback and suggestions from industry experts.

Opportunity to be selected as the winner of $20,000 of the incubator or accelerator programme.

The application form will require participants to answer a quiz-based questionnaire.

Applications are open until 22 February 2023.

Click here for more information and to apply.