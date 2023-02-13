Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Fashion & Homeware News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Call to apply: Fashionomics Africa incubator and accelerator programmes

13 Feb 2023
The African Development Bank has launched the second edition of the Fashionomics Africa Incubator and Accelerator Programs, which aim to assist African entrepreneurs operating in the textile, apparel and accessories (TA&A) industry to scale and expand their businesses.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The incubator programme will be focused on early-stage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in the textile, apparel and accessories industry, with the goal to provide fashion entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge to grow their projects, build sustainable business models and access financing opportunities.

The accelerator programme will be focused on growth-stage startups in the fashion industry that have launched a business and are focused on building a customer base, maintaining cash flow and potentially expanding their product lines or markets.

One to watch: Thando Ntuli, the emerging talent behind SA womenswear brand Munkus
One to watch: Thando Ntuli, the emerging talent behind SA womenswear brand Munkus

By 7 Feb 2023

What applicants stand to gain

Top applicants will be onboarded into an incubator or accelerator programme where they will be granted:

  • Access to curated resources to help them build and grow their business (incubator) or to help them scale and expand their businesses (accelerator)

  • Access to a strong community and network of fashion creatives across Africa.

  • Access to specialised fashion business training, mentorship and community-led events.

  • Access to industry-relevant data insights about the African fashion ecosystem.

  • Opportunities to pitch their fashion solutions and receive critical feedback and suggestions from industry experts.

  • Opportunity to be selected as the winner of $20,000 of the incubator or accelerator programme.

The application form will require participants to answer a quiz-based questionnaire.

Applications are open until 22 February 2023.

Click here for more information and to apply.

NextOptions
Read more: fashion design, African Development Bank, startup incubator, fashion retail, clothing production, Fashionomics Africa

Related

Image source: Pixabay from
Ireland, Austria donate €3m to Africa Climate Change Fund3 days ago
Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production
Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production7 Feb 2023
One to watch: Thando Ntuli, the emerging talent behind SA womenswear brand Munkus
One to watch: Thando Ntuli, the emerging talent behind SA womenswear brand Munkus7 Feb 2023
Adidas launches 'Sportswear' - its first new label in 50 years
Adidas launches 'Sportswear' - its first new label in 50 years2 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor's first quarter sales up 6.5% on store expansion30 Jan 2023
Source: Supplied.
African Development Bank to commit $10bn to end hunger on the continent30 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Collaboration to power shift towards sustainable fashion
#BizTrends2023: Collaboration to power shift towards sustainable fashion30 Jan 2023
Business accelerators open to furniture, clothing and textile SMEs
Business accelerators open to furniture, clothing and textile SMEs27 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz