Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Fashion & Homeware News Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Equipping Africa's fashion entrepreneurs to conquer Covid-19

Over 100 fashion entrepreneurs, creatives and digital innovators joined in on Fashionomics Africa's new webinar series, launched on Tuesday, to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry.

©Wavebreak Media Ltd via 123RF

The Fashionomics Africa platform is an initiative of The African Development Bank, designed to help Africa’s fashion designers, textile and accessories professionals connect with regional and global markets. The platform leverages data and communication technologies to help entrepreneurs access business skills, finance and other tools.

Fashionomics Africa launches "game-changer for Africa's fashion entrepreneurs"

Fashionomics Africa's pilot phase of a digital marketplace is set to connect African creators with the world...

11 Dec 2019


The theme of the first episode in its new webinar series was titled 'What does the Covid-19 disruption mean for Africa’s fashion market? Opportunities and threats for fashionpreneurs and investors.'

“Supporting investment for the micro, small and medium enterprises in the creative and cultural industries, creating the right environment for the financial sector to play its full part in powering growth, lies at the heart of the African Development Bank’s agenda,” said Vanessa Moungar, director of the Gender, Women and Civil Society Department at the African Development Bank.

Covid-19 disrupting fashion value chains

African Fashion International (AFI) could never have imagined hosting the last day of Fashion Week to an eerily empty CTICC, livestreaming the entire schedule of evening shows. Little did we know, five years ago, the online streaming service that we had introduced would soon be the new normal...

By Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe 13 May 2020


Digital innovation and sustainability


Webinar participants exchanged ideas and shared lessons learned on how to take advantage of online tools to strengthen businesses. Panelists included representatives from supply chain giant Maersk, the HEVA Fund for financing creative industries, the founder of made-in-Africa online brand Tongoro, and Afrikrea, an African e-commerce platform specialising in fashion and crafts.

“African fashion is rising right now. African designers need to develop their unique business model and have to be innovative. To do so, digital is key,” said Sarah Diouf, founder of Tongoro. “It’s a tool that we can truly leverage to our advantage. Africa has many stories to share and tell.”

Wakiuru Njuguna, investment manager and partner at the HEVA Fund, said sustainability was going to be key to the future of fashion. “Going forward, sustainable fashion is going to be the way to go. The African fashion brands need to be ready to answer the questions they will be asked,” she said.

#LockdownLessons: A pause to reflect on sustainable production

Sitting Pretty is a conscious fashion brand designed and manufactured in Cape Town...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 2 hours ago


The Fashionomics Africa webinars will be available on the Fashionomics Africa digital marketplace and mobile app, available on IOS and Android.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: fashion design, Entrepreneurship, African Development Bank, sustainable fashion, African fashion, HEVA Fund, clothing manufacturing, Vanessa Moungar, Fashionomics Africa, COVID-19

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz