Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

E-commerce News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings

17 Feb 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Thursday, 16 February that cost savings had helped it reduce fourth-quarter losses by 30% from a year earlier, with a further sharp drop expected this year.
Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja

Jumia is on an aggressive cost-cutting journey that involves headcount reductions, scaling back offerings such as groceries and reducing delivery services not related to its e-commerce business in order to turn profitable.

The company, the first Africa-focused tech startup to list on the New York Stock Exchange, reported an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $49.2m in the three months ended 31 December from $70m in the same period of 2021.

Cost-cutting initiatives

Chief executive Francis Dufay said in light of the encouraging signs that Jumia's cost-cutting initiatives were starting to bear fruit, it expects a sharp reduction in 2023's annual adjusted EBITDA loss to $100-120m from $207m in 2022.

The group cut more than 900 jobs in the fourth quarter and also significantly reduced its presence in Dubai, relocating most of its remaining staff to its African offices. "We expect these headcount reductions to allow us to save over 30% in monthly staff costs starting from March 2023," Jumia said.

It also significantly reduced its sales and advertising expenditure, by 41% year on year and scaled back its grocery offering in Algeria, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia to reduce business complexities.

Dufay told investors on a call that Jumia had also discontinued its food delivery operations in Egypt, Ghana and Senegal, saying they were "sub-scale".

Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot. Source: Supplied
Takealot launches accelerator programme for Black-owned SMME suppliers

1 day ago

While group revenue rose by 7.1% to $66.5m in the quarter, its marketplace active consumers fell by 15% to 3.2 million as rising inflation squeezed consumer spending while affecting sellers' ability to secure supply.

Dufay told Reuters that the group would also look to grow the business by expanding into smaller towns in existing geographies where there is under-penetration of online shopping.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Read more: online retail, e-commerce, Jumia, food delivery, Nqobile Dludla

Related

Source: ©jewhyte -
Launch date revealed for H&M South Africa's online debut22 hours ago
Source:
Are SA shoppers heading online this Valentine's Day?9 Feb 2023
Steinhoff raises R4.9bn from selling Pepkor shares
Steinhoff raises R4.9bn from selling Pepkor shares9 Feb 2023
Source: RCL Foods
RCL Foods shares slide 6% as rising costs signal profit fall2 Feb 2023
Source:
How retailers can capitalise on SA's e-commerce boom2 Feb 2023
Township e-commerce startup Yebo Fresh secures R78m to fuel expansion
Township e-commerce startup Yebo Fresh secures R78m to fuel expansion1 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at Shoprite31 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor's first quarter sales up 6.5% on store expansion30 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz