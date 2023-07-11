Industries

Africa


Dates announced for Hostex 2024

11 Jul 2023
Hostex 2024, an African food, drink, and hospitality trade will be opening its doors to connect the industry once again.
Chefs demonstrating Adriatic equipment at a past expo. Source: Supplied.
Chefs demonstrating Adriatic equipment at a past expo. Source: Supplied.

Taking place from 3 to 5 March 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, the expo is set to unveil the latest trends and developments in these sectors, all under one roof.

Different industries

Hostex is a platform for suppliers of products and services to the food & beverage, hospitality, catering, and retail sectors. It's an opportunity for businesses to connect with potential clients, demonstrate their latest offerings, and stay informed about industry trends.

The 2024 expo is segmented into six value-adding districts, each focusing on different aspects of these industries. The districts include Equipment Africa, Food & Drink Africa, Tea & Coffee Africa, Contract Furnishings Africa, Technology Africa, and the newly introduced Sustainability Africa.

Hostex 2022 announces line-up of show ambassadors
Hostex 2022 announces line-up of show ambassadors

26 May 2022

“Hostex 2024 is also proud to announce an expansion of our floor space with the debut of The Wine Bar, welcoming manufacturers, oenologists, wine growers, and producers, technologists, importers, and exporters as first-time exhibitors,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions.

Confirmed exhibitors, such as Importalia, RFG Foods, Vulcan Catering & Bakery Equipment, Ambience Hospitality Brands, Core Catering Supplies, Sime Darby Oils, and Adriatic Ship Supply & Trading Company, are testaments to the confidence in Hostex’s ability to connect buyers and sellers in a dynamic, vibrant setting.

Networking opportunity

As in previous years, Hostex has partnered with industry associations including the SA Chefs Association, Speciality Coffee Association of Southern Africa (SCASA), Guest House Association of South Africa (GHASA), SANHA, FEDHASA, RASA, Sustainable Tourism Partnership Programme (STPP), National Accommodation Association (NAA), and more, to attract a diversified and targeted audience.

Visitor attractions such as demonstrations and competitions by the SA Chefs Association, the National Barista Championship from SCASA, and the Coffee Market are designed to attract high-quality visitors and the opportunity to network.

“Hostex 2024 offers suppliers an unmissable chance to gain an advantage, connect with decision-makers, and launch their innovations. We invite you to join us in March 2024 for three days of insightful experiences, enriching connections, and a unique opportunity to grow your business,” concludes Anderson.

