Exhibitions & Events News Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Made in Africa conference aims to drive Pan-African prosperity

26 Feb 2021
The inaugural Made in Africa Conference and Expo, a large virtual gathering and showcase for African buyers and sellers, will take place on 13 and 14 April 2021. Hosted by Smart Procurement World and Sapics, two key roleplayers in the procurement and supply chain management sphere, the event promises to bring together purchasing decision-makers, policymakers, investors and businesses from across the continent.

His Excellency Prof. Dr. Ambassador Tal Edgars, group executive chairman of GBSH Consult Group Worldwide

Made in Africa will feature a two-day, high-impact online programme that will enable delegates to learn, engage and do business.

Buy Africa for Africa


Business leaders speaking at the launch of the inaugural Made in Africa conference, drove home the message that with the Covid-19 pandemic pushing African nations to develop local solutions to the continent’s challenges, the time has come to rally around the Pan-African agenda, to collaborate and leverage the unique and diverse skills and resources of each region in Africa to drive growth and prosperity across the continent.

It is time for an unwavering commitment from all to buy Africa for Africa, to help grow local industries, entrepreneurial skills and "support our own" to grow and compete internationally.

Why it pays to link products to places - and how African countries can do it

How geographical indications can provide economic and financial advantages to a product's place of origin...

By Samuel Samiai Andrews 2 days ago


Speaking at the launch, John Karani, chairman of Kenya’s Institute of Supplies Management, affirmed his belief in the transformational power of the event’s theme, 'Buy Africa for Africa'. “Made in Africa is an initiative whose time is long overdue. Africa has so much – a beautiful climate, great natural resources, mineral wealth and fertile agricultural land. It is undoubtedly the world’s richest continent. It is time to rally around this Pan-African call.

“If we can all collaborate and leverage our God-given resources, with each territory focusing on what they do best, imagine what Africa can achieve. We have both the consumption power and the buying power in Africa. With an initiative like Made in Africa supporting and developing our homegrown industries, businesses that start as cottage industries could quickly scale up to become global players with the support of fellow nations,” Karani said.

He shared the virtual stage at the Made in Africa launch with African business leaders from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia, including his Kenyan Institute of Supplies Management colleague, acting CEO James Kaloki.

Changing Africa’s trajectory


In his address to stakeholders, His Excellency Prof. Dr. Ambassador Tal Edgars, group executive chairman of GBSH Consult Group Worldwide, harked back to former President Thabo Mbeki’s powerful 'I am an African' speech in 1996, and appealed for support for Made in Africa to change Africa’s trajectory.

Kalaluka Kangulu, senior supply chain executive: international trade and compliance at Bayer, Zambia, discussed the advantages of buying Africa for Africa. “If we embrace the Made in Africa movement, all revenue generated from within will be spent within Africa. The risks of complex global supply chains will be mitigated. Working together, we will even be able to uplift and empower African nations and economies that are weak right now,” he said.

Susan Karcher, founder of the African Circular Economy Network, echoed this. “In the context of the Africa Free Trade Agreement and opening Africa to more intercontinental trade, the Made in Africa initiative is much needed now,” she commented.

AfCFTA: Alive with possibilities

The South African government says it will maximise the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, which came into operation on 1 January 2021...

By Onalenna Mhlongo 12 Feb 2021


Healthcare in Africa


Healthcare in Africa will be on the programme at the Made in Africa Conference and Expo. At the launch event, speakers Azuka Okeke and Elmarie Goosen highlighted the importance of the Made in Africa movement to improve the availability of life-saving health commodities in Africa. Okeke, who is the CEO of Africa Resource Center (ARC) in Nigeria, lamented the fact that Africa remains dependent on imported health commodities.

“Even though we have the highest HIV burden in Africa, we still import 80% of ARVs. Made in Africa and the drive to buy Africa for Africa resonates with me because it echoes the ARC mandate, which is to improve the supply of health commodities. To bridge the gap in the availability of life-saving commodities in Africa, we need to boost domestic pharmaceutical businesses by engaging them in local manufacture,” she said.

Goosen, who is the founder of Clinic with Purpose in South Africa, said that she was excited about the opportunities that Made in Africa offered SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to reach out across the continent and expand their horizons. “There is no time like now for Africa to unite and change the narrative, to work together to grow Africa’s economy by enabling African businesses,” she enthused.
Comment

Read more: Supply Chain Management, procurement, SAPICS, African trade, Bayer, Smart Procurement World, Made in Africa

Related

Why it pays to link products to places - and how African countries can do it2 days ago
AfCFTA: Alive with possibilities12 Feb 2021
SA exports locally-produced sanitisers for R1.66bn9 Dec 2020
Calls for South Africans to buy local to reignite growth16 Oct 2020
Gauteng Health HoD suspended30 Sep 2020
Enterprises University of PretoriaEnterprises UP participates in Africa's biggest online supply chain conference30 Sep 2020
Africa needs ethical leadership to attain sustainable growth29 Sep 2020
Ramaphosa talks energy28 Sep 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz