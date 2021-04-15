CSI News Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Air France extends African footprint
    Air France has announced that it will be expanding its operations on the African continent with increased flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Johannesburg, and a brand-new route to Maputo, Mozambique from 20 June 2021.
  • #BehindtheBrandManager: Sonja Jansen van Rensburg, chief communications officer, Zutari
    In October 2019, the owners of Aurecon Africa decided to demerge from the global Aurecon business and set course for a purely African business focus. The decoupling process culminated in its rebrand to Zutari, a proudly African player in the infrastructure space that will focus exclusively on solutions that are appropriate for the continent. By Sindy Peters
  • Rotary Africa event to unpack sustainable development of fashion and textiles
    Sustainability has become a crucial consideration for many industries, with businesses globally needing to be increasingly cognisant of their contribution to protecting the environment. The textile and fashion industry is no exception. In fact, for many years, this industry has had a notoriously large environmental footprint.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Coca-Cola women empowerment programme benefits millions in Africa

15 Apr 2021
Cola-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Africa's largest Coca-Cola bottling partner, has released audited results of the Coca-Cola system's 5by20 women empowerment programme, which revealed that 2 million women in Africa have been equipped through the initiative to succeed as entrepreneurs.


The 5by programme aimed to assist women entrepreneurs across the Coca-Cola value chain – including agricultural producers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, recyclers and artisans – to overcome challenges when establishing and growing their businesses.

The global goal to economically enable 5 million women by 2020 – hence 5by20 – was exceeded, with 6 million women around the world gaining access to business skills, financial services, assets and support networks of peers and mentors, giving them the confidence, skills and resources to thrive.

Collaboration in Africa


The Coca-Cola Company worked with bottling partners, civil society organisations, government stakeholders and other private sector actors across 33 countries in Africa to roll out locally relevant initiatives.

"CCBA made a significant contribution to the Coca-Cola system’s accomplishments. In total, in the markets where we operate, almost 1.3 million women were empowered since the inception of 5by20 and leading the way was Kenya (950,000), South Africa (106,762), Mozambique (57,957), Uganda (42,189), Tanzania (41,092) and Ethiopia (38,684)," said CCBA in a statement.

Commenting on the success of the 5by20 programme in Africa, CCBA’s head of public affairs communications and sustainability, Tshidi Ramogase said the company was committed to creating greater shared opportunity for the business and the communities it serves across the value chain.

“Opportunity is more than just money, it’s about a better future for people and their communities everywhere on the African continent,” said Ramogase.

Pillars of the community


“Women are the pillars of their communities, investing much of their income in the health and education of their children and local economies. By helping women to grow their businesses we are helping Africa to reach its full economic potential. We are passionate about ensuring that our continent thrives, as our business thrives, and we are not going to stop here,” said Ramogase.

Target to spend more than $2bn with Black-owned businesses by 2025

Target will add products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses across its multi-category assortment and increase its spend with more Black-owned companies...

8 Apr 2021


“Women entrepreneurs continue to face major hurdles, and we know that our work must continue, particularly given the significant socio-economic disruption created by the Covid-19 pandemic in so many communities around the world.

“By investing in women’s economic empowerment over the past decade, we have created shared value in hopes of a better shared future – enabling improved livelihoods for women, their families and their communities, while inclusively expanding our business. We are proud about the ripple effects that these programmes have had on the millions of lives we have touched and will continue to have over the years to come," concluded Ramogase.
Comment

Read more: skills development, mentorship, Entrepreneurship, women empowerment, gender equality, Tshidi Ramogase

Related

Education must be a crisis priority, not an afterthought2 days ago
Challenging 6 informal sector myths2 days ago
How women are locked out of Nigeria's construction industry3 days ago
Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works9 Apr 2021
Unemployed graduate? Become a mentor for JSE Investment Challenge7 Apr 2021
MoU boosts welding sector's technology credentials1 Apr 2021
Developing these skills now for careers of the future19 Mar 2021
5 reasons learnerships deserve greater acknowledgement18 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz