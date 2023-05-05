Siblings present first locally produced digital series from Disney Africa

The first-ever locally-produced digital series from Disney Africa, Disney Insider, has launched on Disney Channel Africa's YouTube channel.

A complementary extension of Disney Channel’s television offering, Disney Insider features two brand new local presenters – Zimi (12) and Mnqobi (10) Ndlela – who will bring viewers the latest Disney Africa news, highlights, reviews, trending topics, craft activities and field trips in and around the country. Audiences can expect exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, coupled with fun and adventure, which will no doubt please young viewers.

All things Disney

The series kicks off with a celebration of Star Wars with a themed episode, as the presenters chat more about the brand-new Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Disney Insider will bring audiences two new episodes each month, on the first and third Thursday. The series celebrates all things Disney within four segments: OnTrend, Active Ed, Get Crafty and Field Trip.

OnTrend focuses on media and pop-culture, while Active Ed will give ideas for play themes that enable a healthy lifestyle (with a Disney Twist of course). In Get Crafty, our presenters get their hands dirty and put on their creative caps for fun Disney-themed arts and crafts and yummy snacks. Field Trip takes the presenters out and about – to local Disney events.

Opportunity

Presenter Zimi is an aspiring model, having competed in pageants and starred in Mzansi Magic show Ayeye, while brother Mnqobi has featured in several adverts for brands that include Nissan and Multichoice. The two have also appeared together on a campaign for Holanathi – a distributor and manufacturer of fortiﬁed, nutritional products for vulnerable children and families.

Disney Insider is the first series they have presented, and they are both thrilled to be part of the Disney family. “Zimi and Mnqobi are overjoyed that they have this wonderful opportunity to present this show and become part of the Disney family. They can’t wait for everyone to see the work they’ve been doing and what fun they get up to,” says mom Vuyiswa Ndlela.

“Disney Channel inspires kids by offering adventurous and engaging, relatable content – by launching this exciting new series on YouTube, we are extending the Disney Channel experience in a new and exciting way,” says Christine Service, senior vice president and country manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We look forward to rolling out this local series as a complementary addition to the highly-anticipated Disney Channel content slate for the rest of the year.”