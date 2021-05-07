Online Media Company news Africa

    #AfricaMonth2021: May Africa prosper

    7 May 2021
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    Now more than ever, in a post-Covid world, the dreams and visions of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity, matter more than ever.

    We invite you to join us in celebrating Africa Month and matters - its stakeholders and stories - in the areas of business leadership, trade, technologies, arts, culture and brands!

    Creating business communities for African unity

    The run-up to the 55th Africa Day, celebrated annually on 25 May in parts of Africa and around the world in commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) (now the African Union), is an ideal time to reflect on the opportunities presented by a new collective zeitgeist happening in Africa...

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com 21 May 2018


    Since 1963, the month of May has been officially recognised as Africa Month, in commemoration of the historic founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and its subsequent successor organisation, The African Union (AU), the continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African continent, since 2002.

    Now more than ever, in a post-Covid world, the dreams and visions of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity, of a prosperous continent united by common ideals with the African Continental Free Trade Area, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the Kigali Declaration in March 2018, remain lodestars for us all.

    #EntrepreneurMonth: Here's to the African entrepreneurs

    Join us in celebrating the courageous innovators, in small businesses and large, in South Africa and the rest of Africa, who take the risks that create new revenues, models and livelihoods, as we designate October and November as Entrepreneur Month across 18 industries on Biz...

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com 2 Oct 2017


    This Africa Month, join us in standing with the African continent, with its stated ideals of leadership, prosperity, trade, continental unity, nation building and freedom from oppression.

    If you would like to contribute your exclusive thought leadership to appear on Bizcommunity, Africa’s biggest business to business marketing and company news website, we invite you to send your submissions on African business, leadership, brands, technology, investment, culture and innovation to the relevant editors – contact them here.

