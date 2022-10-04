APO Group appointed official public relations agency of the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima)

Afrima is the biggest music awards event in Africa.

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced it has been appointed official public relations agency of the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) – the biggest music awards event in Africa.

The Afrima Awards are organised by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the Afrima International Committee –a group of music professionals and other stakeholders in the African music industry. The 2022 edition of the Afrima Awards will be held from 8–11 December 2022. More than 40 awards will be presented to acts that span the whole continent and cover diverse music genres and creative expressions ranging from the classic to the traditional to the contemporary.

The 2022 Afrima Awards event will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa. The event is scheduled to commence with a welcome soirée, followed by the Afrima Music Village tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive Afrima nominees’ party – with the grand finale being the awards ceremony itself, which will be broadcast live to more than 80 countries around the world.

Afrima also operates a programme of build-up events throughout the year that are held across the African diaspora. These events are focused on the development of the African Arts and Culture sector, with both the Afrima International Committee and the African Union Commission focused on boosting the development of African economies.

APO Group is perfectly positioned to help Afrima achieve its vision for Africa. By leveraging its considerable media relations expertise, APO Group will work with Afrima to promote and showcase the African music industry to a largely untapped African population – and to a new global audience of music fans. APO Group is the only truly pan-African public relations agency, with reach into all 54 countries on the African continent. It works with more than 300 multinational clients and has deep relationships with African media, institutions and public organisations.

APO Group is also the official pan-African public relations agency for Afro Nation, the world's biggest afrobeats music festival, with a partnership covering events in Portugal and Ghana until 2025.

“Our culture as Africans is rooted in music that uplifts, inspires, motivates and unites us,” said Michael Dada, president and executive producer for Afrima. “Afrima has always been a showcase for the best African talent, and APO Group will help us introduce that talent to new audiences in Africa and around the world."

“Afrima is not only a celebration of the music industry in Africa, it is an opportunity to increase the influence of African culture on the world stage,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group. “At APO Group, we share the Afrima vision to promote a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa through the celebration of excellence in African music and culture.”



