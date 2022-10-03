Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

PR & Communications Company news Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


APO Group enters partnership with leading Ghanaian media company EIB Network

3 Oct 2022
Issued by: APO Group
APO Group, the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced a content partnership with one of Ghana's biggest media companies, EIB Network, boosting visibility for its clients, and bringing quality African stories to new audiences across Ghana and beyond.
APO Group enters partnership with leading Ghanaian media company EIB Network

All text, images, videos and soundbites distributed by APO Group will now appear on EIB Network’s online platforms: www.StarrFM.com.gh, www.Ghonetv.com, https://KasapaFMonline.com and https://MyUltimateFM.com.

The Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network is one of Ghana’s largest media groups, incorporating radio stations Starr FM, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Ultimate Radio, Agoo FM, Abusua FM and Empire FM, and free-to-air television channels GH One TV and Agoo TV in the Akan language, as well as the national broadcaster GH One TV in English.   EIB Network is led by two of the most prominent Ghanaians in the media industry. It was founded by Dr Kwabena Duffuor, best known for his position in the Mills government (NDC) as the minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the Republic of Ghana from 2009 to 2013. EIB Network’s CEO is Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi – or 'Bola Ray', as he is better known – the celebrated Ghanaian radio presenter and entrepreneur.

As the largest primary information provider in Africa, APO Group distributes content from some of the most prominent multinational companies, public institutions and sports organisations operating on the continent.

This feed of high-quality news content is provided to EIB Network free of charge, bringing dozens of quality news stories each day to its online platforms in all media formats (text, image, video and soundbite). The agreement with EIB Network is one of several content partnerships APO Group has finalised in the last few months. Others include Zimpapers, Zimbabwe’s premier news publisher; Forbes África Lusófona, the Portuguese language service of the internationally-renowned business and finance organisation Forbes; and PR Wire India, a leading Indian PR platform.

Content distributed by APO Group is also guaranteed to post on more than 320 African news websites, and international platforms like Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva.

With these world-class partnerships, APO Group brings unparalleled value, reach and visibility for its clients both in Africa and beyond.

“This partnership with APO Group is fantastic for the development of our online platforms as it brings us a feed of high-quality content – in every format – from some of the most prominent organisations operating in Africa,” said Bola Ray, CEO of EIB Network.

“EIB Network is another valuable addition to our list of content partners across Africa and beyond,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group. “EIB Network’s online platforms will provide our clients with great visibility in Ghana, and ensure they reach an even wider audience."

NextOptions
APO Group
Founded in 2007, APO Group is the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.
Read more: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Zimpapers, APO Group

Related

Source © Bennian
APO Group announces partnership with EIB Network28 Sep 2022
Former head writer and content strategist of Edelman Africa joins APO Group
APO GroupFormer head writer and content strategist of Edelman Africa joins APO Group21 Sep 2022
APO Group appoints former PwC South Africa head of media relations as its content development specialist
APO GroupAPO Group appoints former PwC South Africa head of media relations as its content development specialist20 Sep 2022
Why public relations (PR) professionals need to mind their language when working in Africa
APO GroupWhy public relations (PR) professionals need to mind their language when working in Africa9 Sep 2022
APO Group will grant one African journalist an all-expenses-paid trip to The Africa Tech Festival
APO GroupAPO Group will grant one African journalist an all-expenses-paid trip to The Africa Tech Festival8 Sep 2022
APO Group partners with PR Wire India to provide high-quality Pan-African press release content to the Indian market
APO GroupAPO Group partners with PR Wire India to provide high-quality Pan-African press release content to the Indian market5 Sep 2022
Mercy Ships appoints APO Group as its public relations and communications partner in Africa
APO GroupMercy Ships appoints APO Group as its public relations and communications partner in Africa1 Sep 2022
Public relations: How APO Group grew revenue by 88% in the first half of 2022 despite banning certain industries
APO GroupPublic relations: How APO Group grew revenue by 88% in the first half of 2022 despite banning certain industries30 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz