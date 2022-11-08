Industries

8 Nov 2022
Issued by: Trade Intelligence
Retail in Africa remains a key area of pursuit for businesses seeking to explore new growth avenues. However, doing business in the continent is anything but clear cut. Due to its many different cultures, traditions, religions, languages and income levels, Africa is an extremely diverse continent with unique consumption behaviours that differ across its 54 independent countries.
How to win in the African retail market

Retail in Africa Report

This Retail in Africa report offers actionable insights for market entry and expansion opportunities in Africa, particularly in Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

Online briefing: How to win in the African retail market

23 November 2022
8h30-11h00
Online via Zoom

Price: R3,650 pp (ex. VAT)

Gain meaningful insight into the state of retail in Africa with a view on SADC. Understand African consumers as well as the opportunities for growth within the African market, and more.

Agenda

  • "Africa retail trends and SADC retail overview" - Thobeka Magubane – Trade Intelligence

  • "Namibia and Mozambique consumer sentiments: Understanding consumer needs post-Covid and as a result of rising prices" - Yannick Lefang – Founder & CEO: Kasi Insight

  • "Grow your footprint in Africa: A route-to-market case study" - Benjy Ofori – Business Footprint Expert (Consultant)

  • "A new way to conduct shopper research into Africa" - Peter Koinange – Survey2Connect: Regional Sales Manager-East & West Africa

Who should attend?

Country managers, route-to-market managers, commercial managers and retail managers in FMCG with an Africa scope.

Seats are limited! Contact Shelley van Heerden to book your seat.
Telephone number: +27 [0] 31 303 2803.
Email address: az.oc.ecnegilletniedart@ofni

Click here for more information.

