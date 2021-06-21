Posterscope reboots to Dentsu Location Services

As part of Dentsu International's accelerated transformation programme (ATP), Dentsu International and Dentsu South Africa have taken the decision to integrate the Posterscope brand into Amplifi and its media brands (Carat, Vizeum and iProspect).
However, in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, Posterscope will be rebooting to Dentsu Location Services (DLS) as the out of home (OOH) business in these regions boast a combined revenue of 40% and remains to be a critical part of the business.
“We wish to highlight that the reboot will not affect Posterscope’s award-winning credentials nor the day-to-day running of the business. Under Dentsu Location Services, we will continue to deliver world class, best technology driven solutions to our clients as well as focusing on growing our capabilities and talent across the region,” said Dawn Rowlands, CEO, Dentsu SSA.
Leadership team
Livia Brown, former general manager of Posterscope SA, will be supported by the regional location experts in market; Alex Muiruri managing director for DLS Kenya; Bismark Odoom, business director for DLS Ghana; and Yetunde Adegbite, general manager, DLS Nigeria.
“I am very excited to be working closer than ever before with my colleagues across Africa. The landscape is ripe for meaningful growth and the doors are wide open to numerous opportunities in an evolving OOH landscape,” stated Livia Brown, DLS Africa lead. Technology Liveposter
The Dentsu Africa Hub will be launching Liveposter
, the dynamic digital OOH platform across Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya in Q3 2021. The growth and investment in the initial OOH across Africa is very exciting, as this brings to market a Dentsu solution that enables their clients to make the best use of their OOH investments through relevant messaging that can be adapted to time of day, weather changes, live score updates and more. Ecos
Ecos Dentsu’s proprietary location intelligence and OOH planning tool is currently operational in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. With a rollout imminent across the rest of the region. Ecos enables the assessment and visualisation of various data sources to ensure strategic OOH solutions for Dentsu clients that are rooted and informed by data.Programmatic digital OOH
The hot topic in OOH currently is programmatic digital OOH (PrDOOH) and specifically around its growth adaption and advantages. “The exploration of the PrDOOH landscape across SSA by Dentsu is seeing phenomenal results. The growth and functionality will allow us to offer clients a new way of buying DOOH effectively using data to target specific audiences at the right time. Dentsu will be collaborating closely as the lines of digital and OOH merge to ensure seamless campaigns integrate through online programmatic partners being a strategic part of its success and delivery of PrDOOH,” said Livia Brown, DLS Africa lead.
The reboot to DLS will ensure that the expertise and specialisation of OOH remains a critical service within Dentsu and aims to further disrupt the location marketing arena.