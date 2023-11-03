Bloomberg Television adds new programming for African audience

Bloomberg Television is set to introduce additional programming tailored for the African audience, enhancing its current coverage in the region. This will include the launch of a new monthly flagship TV programme called Africa Amplified and an extension of its popular daily morning show, Daybreak Middle East and Africa.

On Bloomberg Television, the morning show Daybreak Middle East & Africa will now extend to two hours a day, with the second hour co-anchored by Jennifer Zabasajja from Bloomberg’s new studio in Johannesburg, which was formally opened on 2 November. The show delivers the market news, data, and analysis that business leaders and viewers across the region need to start their day.

Launching on 3 November, Africa Amplified is a new monthly show on Bloomberg Television that takes an in-depth look at the biggest stories from across the continent. Focusing on the rapidly evolving business, science and technology landscape, Africa Amplified will look at the major developments and hear from the key people behind these stories.

Bloomberg Television will also expand its coverage in Africa this year, adding live reporting from Johannesburg, Kigali, and Lagos to enhance its breaking-news operations and analysis from the region.