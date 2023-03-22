Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Media News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


French journalist Dubois freed in Mali

22 Mar 2023
By: Lucien Libert, Elizabeth Pineau, John Irish, GV De Clercq and Kevin Liffey
French journalist Olivier Dubois, who has been held hostage in Mali for nearly two years, has been freed, newspaper Liberation's director told Reuters on Monday.
Source:
Source: unsplash.com

Dubois, who disappeared in Mali's northern city of Gao in April 2021, appeared in a video in early May 2022, appealing to authorities to do everything they could to free him from Islamist militants holding him.

"We are deeply relieved and happy about this outcome," Liberation director Dov Alfon said.

Dubois worked for Liberation and Le Point magazine.

France's foreign ministry did not immediately confirm the news of his release.

Source:
Reporters from independent Egyptian news outlet referred to trial

By 1 Mar 2023

French civilians have long been favoured targets for kidnapping by criminal and Islamist groups in West Africa's arid Sahel region, partly because of perceptions that the French government is prepared to pay ransoms to secure their release.

France has repeatedly denied paying ransoms for hostages.

Islamist militants have repeatedly declared French citizens in West Africa to be targets since a 2013 military intervention by France drove back al-Qaeda-linked groups that had seized cities and towns in northern Mali a year earlier.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Lucien Libert, Elizabeth Pineau, John Irish, GV De Clercq and Kevin Liffey

Reporting by Lucien Libert, Elizabeth Pineau and John Irish, writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Read more: journalist, Reuters, Al-Qaeda, kidnapping, hostage

Related

Source:
Media24 named INMA Global Media Awards finalist10 Mar 2023
4 alcohol consumption trends moving the market
Tradeway4 alcohol consumption trends moving the market6 Mar 2023
Source:
NewsGPT: A news channel with no reporters and powered by AI1 Mar 2023
Source:
Tributes pour in for late journalist and apartheid activist Rafiq Rohan28 Feb 2023
Renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says
Renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says20 Feb 2023
Source:
Media relations goes far beyond pressing send on a press release17 Feb 2023
Source:
Prominent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction24 Jan 2023
Source:
John Williams Ntwali, Rwandan journalist critical of government has died23 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz