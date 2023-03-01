Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Media News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Reporters from independent Egyptian news outlet referred to trial

1 Mar 2023
By: Aidan Lewis, Marguerita Choy
Three journalists from Egypt's most prominent independent news outlet, Mada Masr, have been referred to trial on charges of offending members of parliament from a pro-government party and misusing media channels, the news organisation said on Tuesday.
Source:
Source: unsplash.com

If convicted, the three reporters, all women, could face from six months to two years in prison, as well as fines of up to 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($9,810), Mada Masr said in an article about the case.

There was no immediate comment from judicial authorities.

The case stems from a Mada Masr article reported by the three journalists and published last year, which said a state inquiry had implicated members of the Nation's Future party in "gross financial misconduct".

The party, which strongly supports President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and is a dominant force in Egypt's parliament, denied the report and its members and followers submitted hundreds of complaints against the journalists.

Mada Masr is one of the few independent outlets struggling to operate in Egypt after a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent and curbs on independent civil society.

Source:
Tributes pour in for late journalist and apartheid activist Rafiq Rohan

1 day ago

Its website is blocked within Egypt and its Cairo offices were raided in 2019.

Its editor, Lina Attalah, has been charged with founding a website without a licence. Mada Masr says it has attempted since 2018 to obtain a license under a new law regulating the press, but has received no response to repeated inquiries.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders ranks Egypt 168th out of 180 countries surveyed in its press freedom index, and says 24 journalists are currently jailed in the country.

($1 = 30.5800 Egyptian pounds)

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Aidan Lewis, Marguerita Choy

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Marguerita Choy
Read more: freedom of the press, journalists arrested, Aidan Lewis

Related

Egypt eyes diplomatic payoff from hosting COP27 climate summit
Egypt eyes diplomatic payoff from hosting COP27 climate summit7 Nov 2022
African nations push for more climate finance ahead of COP27
African nations push for more climate finance ahead of COP2712 Sep 2022
Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official
Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official25 May 2022
Source: © Siam Pukkato
South African journalism under siege4 May 2022
Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane
Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane17 May 2021
A newspaper stand is seen in Mwanza, Tanzania, on September 19, 2015. Tanzania is currently considering legal amendments that could negatively affect press freedom. Credit: CPJ/AFP/Daniel Hayduk.
Onslaught against press freedoms in Tanzania26 Aug 2019
Tanzania detains Watetezi TV journalist over investigation of police
Tanzania detains Watetezi TV journalist over investigation of police26 Aug 2019
Media freedom, a personal freedom
Media freedom, a personal freedom22 Jan 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz