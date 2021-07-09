Media Interview Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#Exclusive: Africa No Filter launches bird, a story agency

9 Jul 2021
By: Emily Stander
Africa No Filter (ANF), a non-profit organisation focused on narrative change, has launched their first optimised mobile story agency - bird. Moky Makura, executive director of ANF, shares more about the project.
Moky Makura, executive director of ANF

The story agency was set up in order to create compelling multimedia content which speaks to the true nature and vibrancy of Africa. bird is meant to be a home for stories that are rarely prioritised in news media. “It’s a digital story agency dedicated to covering humans - not just issues - and telling stories that celebrate Africa’s creativity and innovation through its arts, culture, people and places,” said Makura.

Africa No Filter


ANF is a startup donor collaborative that aims to shift the stereotypical and harmful narratives that exist in and about Africa. Through research, advocacy and grants, it hopes to is provide storytellers with a platform.
Through this platform, the aim is to get true, relevant and representative stories about the people in Africa.

Failure to report and manage sexual harassment is harming African news media

World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA)'s Women in News programme has provided first-of-its-kind insight into the scale of sexual harassment in African media organisations...

23 hours ago


ANF was born during the Covid-19 pandemic. The work-from-home organisation has a team based in five countries throughout Africa and deliberate about creating a culture of true representation. Makura oversees the things they do; grant-making to storytellers, research, building a community, and handling bigger disruption projects. “[I love] the ability to support young and emerging creatives, storytellers,” she said. “I also love the variety and the pace. We have done a lot in a relatively short space of time.”

bird


ANF surveyed 38 African editors and analysed over 300 articles from 60 African news outlets in 15 countries in October 2020. This was to produce their How African media covers Africa report.

The results from this report showed that 81% of the stories were about conflicts and crises. It also identified that 7% of the stories that were analysed were on human interest and 4% were on arts and culture. “If I were sitting in South Africa, reading South African media’s coverage of other African countries, I would be reading about conflict,” said Makura. “The stories that would and do surround me consistently feed the stereotype of a continent, which rockstar Bono put it back 2004, ‘in flames’”.

Africa CDC and MTN launch Covid-19 "One More Push" campaign

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and MTN Group launched a joint campaign - "One More Push" - to encourage people across the continent to not give up in the fight against Covid-19...

4 hours ago


bird is a response to this perspective of Africa. It is meant to be a home for stories that are rarely prioritised in news media. “It’s a digital story agency dedicated to covering humans - not just issues and telling stories that celebrate Africa’s creativity and innovation through its arts, culture, people and places,” said Makura.

Although bird is a new project, it has received a tremendously positive response. Hopefully, the result will be a true representation of the ideas and creativity that Africa has to offer - and pinpoint it as an imperative marker for innovation and culture in the world.

Find out more at www.bird.africanofilter.org
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Marketing and Media Editorial Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are video games, writing and music | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: media, news, African news, Bono, Moky Makura, culture, Africa No Filter, Emily Stander

Related

Sanef launches local elections portal for journalists1 hour ago
TikTok concludes first Rising Voices initiative1 day ago
#Newsmaker: Fareez Joulay has been appointed as creative director at Eclipse Communications2 days ago
In conversation with MultiChoice Academy Class graduate, Bandile Mnguni2 days ago
False story about decuplets was a low point for journalism: how to fix the damage5 Jul 2021
If YouTube isn't in your marketing plan, you're missing out!5 Jul 2021
Flame Studios makes space for rising talent1 Jul 2021
#Newsmaker: Nkgabiseng Motau, CCO at Think Creative Africa30 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz