Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Advertising News Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Winners announced for Warc Prize for Mena Strategy 2022

19 Jan 2023
Havas Middle East has won a Grand Prix for this year's Warc Prize for Mena Strategy for their Barakat Read The Label campaign.
Havas Middle East has won a grand prix for their Read The Label campaign.
Havas Middle East has won a grand prix for their Read The Label campaign.

The jury panel of 10 leading client- and agency-side industry experts was chaired by Lianne Braganza, Cigna’s chief marketing officer for Middle East and Africa.They chose the Barakt campaign because it underscored the importance of reading and understanding product labels to combat unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating habits.

Barakat redesigned its bottles, invited shoppers to #ReadTheLabel, created e-commerce digital banners and a cinematic brand film, leveraged influencers, and hosted a live session on Instagram with a certified nutritionist. The campaign reached four million people, with a 105% increase in social interactions and a 14% sales increase; 80% of people exposed to the campaign say they plan to read labels in the future.

The winners in full:

Grand Prix

  • Read the Label · Barakat · Havas Middle East, Dubai

Gold

  • Castrol’s Portraits of Glory · Castrol · VMLY&R, Dubai

Silver

  • Ending Virginity Tests · M.A.L.I. · TBWA\RAAD, Dubai

  • Meet Sarha · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh

  • Every Story Has a Beginning · Palm Hills Developments · FP7 McCann, Cairo

Bronze

  • The Unexpected Re-Route · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh

  • Blast to the Past · HungerStation · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh

  • The Original Taste · Jibnet Abu Al Walad · Havas Middle East, Dubai

General manger for Havas Creative Middle East comments: “Creating meaningful campaigns based on effective strategies is what we thrive on. I am proud of our team for this big win and for adding yet another Grand Prix to our 2022 winning streak, and am grateful to our clients for their trust in our creative vision and our work.”

An insights report delving into the themes and lessons of the winning work will be published at the end of February.

Jury chairs Akira Mitsumasu, Antonia Wade and Michael Flatt
Warc Awards for Effectiveness shortlist announced

1 Jun 2022

NextOptions
Read more: campaign, award, Havas Middle East

Related

New York Festivals releases 2022 AME report
New York Festivals releases 2022 AME report9 Dec 2022
Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Coca Cola's Tab retires after nearly 60 years23 Nov 2022
First Choice launches its second The Soft Life campaign
First Choice launches its second The Soft Life campaign21 Nov 2022
Mike Sharman. Source: Supplied.
Retroviral's Mike Sharman on EMEA list of innovators17 Nov 2022
Adidas hosts a family reunion with top football stars. Source: Supplied.
Adidas hosts a family reunion with new campaign15 Nov 2022
Source:Supplied.
Cannes Lions introduces new gaming award11 Nov 2022
Source:
Capitec launches #LetsStartToday campaign4 Nov 2022
The nominees are from across Africa. Source: Supplied.
African Social Star nominees announced for 2022 People's Choice Awards27 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz