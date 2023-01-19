Winners announced for Warc Prize for Mena Strategy 2022

Havas Middle East has won a Grand Prix for this year's Warc Prize for Mena Strategy for their Barakat Read The Label campaign.

The jury panel of 10 leading client- and agency-side industry experts was chaired by Lianne Braganza, Cigna’s chief marketing officer for Middle East and Africa.They chose the Barakt campaign because it underscored the importance of reading and understanding product labels to combat unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating habits.

Barakat redesigned its bottles, invited shoppers to #ReadTheLabel, created e-commerce digital banners and a cinematic brand film, leveraged influencers, and hosted a live session on Instagram with a certified nutritionist. The campaign reached four million people, with a 105% increase in social interactions and a 14% sales increase; 80% of people exposed to the campaign say they plan to read labels in the future.

The winners in full:

Grand Prix

Read the Label · Barakat · Havas Middle East, Dubai

Gold

Castrol’s Portraits of Glory · Castrol · VMLY&R, Dubai

Silver

Ending Virginity Tests · M.A.L.I. · TBWA\RAAD, Dubai

· M.A.L.I. · TBWA\RAAD, Dubai Meet Sarha · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh

· STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh Every Story Has a Beginning · Palm Hills Developments · FP7 McCann, Cairo

Bronze

The Unexpected Re-Route · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh

· STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh Blast to the Past · HungerStation · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh

· HungerStation · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh The Original Taste · Jibnet Abu Al Walad · Havas Middle East, Dubai

General manger for Havas Creative Middle East comments: “Creating meaningful campaigns based on effective strategies is what we thrive on. I am proud of our team for this big win and for adding yet another Grand Prix to our 2022 winning streak, and am grateful to our clients for their trust in our creative vision and our work.”

An insights report delving into the themes and lessons of the winning work will be published at the end of February.