Provoke Media names Africa's 10 best agencies and leading campaigns

Provoke Media has named the 10 Best Agencies in Africa, with Retroviral and the South African operation of global public relations agency We. Communications named PRovoke Media’s African Agencies of the Year for 2025.

South Africa has two other agencies in the Top 10, Clockwork and Razor. The other eight agencies in the Top 10 agencies include:

Mautirus: Blast Burson



South Africa: Clockwork and Razor



African operations of multinationals, Burson and Edelman



Nigeria: Glass House PR

Pan-African network, Irvine Partners



Public affairs specialist, Ethicore

Platinum Sabre

Provoke Media has also announced the six contenders for the Platinum Sabre, which is presented to the campaign that had the best overall performance in Africa last year.

They are:

A Moment to Forget—Adasa



Bullet Proof Park—Razor with M&C Saatchi Abel



Change Starts with One: BIC x Mpumelelo—Bic with Retroviral, Shaun James Film, and Integer



The #ForeverWena Campaign—the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy Public Relations



#Odourpandemic—Nivea with Chain Reactions



Viva Clean Hearts, Clean Clothes—Viva Detergent with Blanche Aigle Communications

African Sabre Awards headed up by Retroviral

South African agency Retroviral and its clients will receive six African Sabre Awards at the Awards that will be presented at a celebratory dinner in Mombasa, Kenya, on 12 June, as part of the African Public Relations Association’s annual meeting.

Nigerian public relations firm Chain Reactions will receive four trophies, Edelman and Ogilvy will receive three trophies each, and there are two awards apiece for Burson (including its Blast subsidiary in Mauritius), Levergy, and Tribeca Public Relations.

In total, 36 campaigns will be recognised.

"These African SabreE Awards demonstrate the incredible breadth and quality of campaigns we saw from across the continent this year,” comments Paul Holmes, who chaired the Sabre jury meetings.

“There was, as always, some exceptional purpose-driven work, but what stood out this year was the work that delivered real impact, either on causes or on sales and reputation.”

Holmes adds, “Our 10 Best list shows the increasing depth and specialisation of firms in Africa, with winners from several major markets and several different specialities.

“These are firms that are innovative storytellers, using digital and social media and a wide range of content to tell those stories.”

This is the first time two trophies have been awarded for African agencies.

A broader ranking

The African list is part of PRovoke’s broader ranking of public relations firms across the EMEA region, including previously published lists of the 50 Best Agencies in the UK, the 50 Best Agencies in Continental Europe, and the 10 Best Agencies in the Middle East.

Says Holmes, “These lists are different from other rankings and more authoritative than other lists because it is based entirely on the knowledge and judgment of our experienced editorial team, who conducted thousands of discussions with PR agency leaders and their clients over the year and have an unparalleled understanding of the PR agency landscape.

“There is no fee for inclusion, the lists are entirely merit based, and we select only those firms that have earned a strong reputation based on one or more of our five key criteria: rapid growth and financial performance; a track record of exceptional work; an outstanding workplace culture; thought leadership and the development of new knowledge; or innovation in the technology and tools of the profession.”