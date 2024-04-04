Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Radio & Audio News Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Kenyan radio host Njambo Koika dies from endometriosis complications

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    Kenyan musician and radio host Njambi Koikai has died from endometriosis complications.
    Jahmby Koikai
    Jahmby Koikai

    Koika who had been battling the disease since she was a teenager had travelled to Atlanta in the US after fundraising for treatment of her stage four diagnosis.

    Just a few weeks before her death, the 38-year-old sent out a message on Instagram to leaders in Kenya to do more for women suffering from the debilitating disease.

    “This is a sincere and heartfelt call of help to a few Kenyan leaders but allow me to address this to President William Ruto first as he makes his state visit to the US. Mr President, one of the thematic areas in your visit is investment in health," she said.

    Source: © Breakingpic Radio is in a good place as the latest Radio Audience Measurement (Rams) data shows says the BRC of SA
    Radio thriving in South Africa, says latest Rams data

    4 Apr 2024

    "Atlanta, Georgia is a dream city for every young girl and woman who has ever battled this horrific disease called endometriosis. Therein lies a centre dedicated to restoring the lives of young girls and women who are crippled by this disease.

    Endometriosis is tissue similar to the lining of the uterus growing on other organs. Unfortunately, with endometriosis that lining grows on other parts of the body. In my case that lining grew on my lungs, causing my lungs to collapse every month and countless number of surgeries. It took me 17 years to get a diagnosis. The damage caused due to late diagnosis and lack of treatment in our country."

    According to reports, the disease had spread to her lungs, ovaries, bowels, heart and teeth by the time of her death. Koika had always wanted to be a radio host, and this dream came true when she landed a job at the now defunct Metro FM.

    Read more: radio, Metro FM, died, endometriosis
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    The account was hacked on Sunday. Source: Supplied.
    Radio 2000's X account hacked
    3 Jun 2024
    Source: © Pixabay The BRC will release the Q4 2023 Rams dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 in the coming weeks
    The Q4 2023 Rams dataset set for release
    30 May 2024
    Image supplied. Jeremy Maggs has joined Hot 102.7FM as the station’s new business anchor and host of Hot Business with Moneyweb
    Jeremy Maggs joins Hot 102.7FM as host of Hot Business with Moneyweb
    7 May 2024
    Kabza De Small, Mthunzi win big at Metro FM Awards 2024
    Kabza De Small, Mthunzi win big at Metro FM Awards 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Taliban arrests radio journalists for engaging with female callers - CPJ
    26 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The Morning Drive team at Hot 102.7FM. The station has three nominations at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards
    3 nominations for Hot 102.7FM at New York Festivals Radio Awards
    12 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The Saint Stithians Girls were recently crowned inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners
    Saint Stithians Girls inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners
    11 Apr 2024
    All the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees
    All the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees
    9 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz