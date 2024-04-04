Kenyan radio host Njambo Koika dies from endometriosis complications

Jahmby Koikai

Koika who had been battling the disease since she was a teenager had travelled to Atlanta in the US after fundraising for treatment of her stage four diagnosis.

Just a few weeks before her death, the 38-year-old sent out a message on Instagram to leaders in Kenya to do more for women suffering from the debilitating disease.

“This is a sincere and heartfelt call of help to a few Kenyan leaders but allow me to address this to President William Ruto first as he makes his state visit to the US. Mr President, one of the thematic areas in your visit is investment in health," she said.

"Atlanta, Georgia is a dream city for every young girl and woman who has ever battled this horrific disease called endometriosis. Therein lies a centre dedicated to restoring the lives of young girls and women who are crippled by this disease.

Endometriosis is tissue similar to the lining of the uterus growing on other organs. Unfortunately, with endometriosis that lining grows on other parts of the body. In my case that lining grew on my lungs, causing my lungs to collapse every month and countless number of surgeries. It took me 17 years to get a diagnosis. The damage caused due to late diagnosis and lack of treatment in our country."

According to reports, the disease had spread to her lungs, ovaries, bowels, heart and teeth by the time of her death. Koika had always wanted to be a radio host, and this dream came true when she landed a job at the now defunct Metro FM.