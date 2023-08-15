Industries

Africa


Algeria bans Barbie movie, media and official source say

15 Aug 2023
Algeria has banned the movie Barbie, which had been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site said on Monday.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The official source said the film "promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances" and that it "does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs."

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc's doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1bn in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

The movie has had a direct impact on Barbie sales. Source: Barbie The Movie
Barbie doll sales surge after movie launch

26 Jul 2023

Lebanon and Kuwait have both also banned the film.

Algeria's Culture Ministry supervises the contents of films projected in cinemas and can stop them being shown.

