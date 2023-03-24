Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Film & Cinematography News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


DW Akademie Film Development Fund announces fund recipients

24 Mar 2023
The DW Akademie Film Development Fund has revealed the 15 filmmakers from Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda who will receive one year of funding, mentorship and training opportunities.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

The DW Akademie Film Development Fund was launched in 2021 and, in addition to the 2023 grantees, has already supported 15 filmmakers in developing their film projects. This is the first year that the Fund's application process ran simultaneously for all three countries.

Mentorship

The program, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), supports the grantees to work on the development of their films. Grantees will receive €10,000, be matched with an experienced script mentor for the duration of the program and have access to tailor-made training and networking opportunities. Workshops and skills development trainings will be led by industry professionals.

"One of the reasons the Film Fund has been successful is the growing community of film professionals that are involved and collectively contributing to the strength of the program," said Lina Hartwieg, program director, DW Akademie Film Industries. "This also applies to many talented and motivated mentors who are more than willing to share their deep knowledge of the craft and the industry."

Each successful grantee must have made at least one released film and have a ready concept for a feature-length documentary, fiction or hybrid film. The program is designed to support the filmmakers as they work to take their proposed films through the development stage.

Unique opportunity

"It is so rare that a film project gets funding this early and having an experienced filmmaker's mentorship is a unique opportunity. I can't think of a more perfect way to [grow] my filmmaking career!" said Abigail Megbar Debebe, a filmmaker from Ethiopia and 2023 grantee.

The program was made possible through close collaboration with the three lead country experts, Tamara Dawit for Ethiopia, Amil Shivji for Tanzania and Fibby Kioria for Uganda, who designed the training and mentoring program for 2023 and will accompany the 15 grantees through the funding year.

Image supplied. New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced its shorlist that includes four South African entries
4 SA entries shortlisted in New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition

16 Mar 2023

"I am very excited about the selected grantees this year, especially with so many new voices, and their potential to tell personal stories with a communal impact," said Shivji.

The Film Fund received a substantial number of submissions, out of which an independent jury reviewed a total of 63 applications. After careful consideration, a final selection of 15 was made. These following selected projects represent a diverse range of voices and perspectives that the Film Development Fund is eager to support:

Ethiopia:

Henok Legesse Birhanu - Manbeb, Metsaf ena Manenet
Abigail Megbar Debebe - Abyot
Habtamu Gebrehiwot - The Fortunate!
Bontu Shiferaw - Aware
Leul Shoaferaw - Tiny Grain. Big War

Tanzania:

Freddy Feruzi - A Message to the President
Kelvin Kagambo - Asante
Frank Sylvester Machiya - Wagumu
Neema Ngelime - The Ones with The Tempered Flowers
Ritha Saxon - 1 in 10

Uganda:
Daisy Masembe - Nekesa
Ruth Nazzinda - Revenge Porn Ug
Patience Nitumwesiga - The Stone that Moved
Daniel Semulema - The King's Portrait
Ivan Tusabe - What Shines on the Shore

NextOptions
Read more: Film, Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, funding

Related

Image supplied. Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes is a new animated action-adventure series developed and co-produced by South African animation studio Triggerfish
New animated action-adventure series by Triggerfish premieres in US1 day ago
Source:
Tanzania detects its first-ever cases of the highly fatal Marburg viral disease1 day ago
Nigeria launches $618m tech fund for young investors
Nigeria launches $618m tech fund for young investors20 Mar 2023
Source:
Durban International Film Festival all set for 44th edition8 Mar 2023
Source:
Call for submissions for the NFVF Female Filmmaker Project6 Mar 2023
SA healthtech startup Envisionit Deep AI secures R30m investment
SA healthtech startup Envisionit Deep AI secures R30m investment24 Feb 2023
Image supplied. South African Sihle Hlophe, graduate of the 2022 online Film Impact Screening Facilitation course, is an executive producer at Passion Seed Communications and produced the recent award-winning film Lobola, A Bride's True Price?
2023 online Film Impact Screening Facilitation course open for applications23 Feb 2023
Car subscription startup Planet42 raises $100m to accelerate global expansion
Car subscription startup Planet42 raises $100m to accelerate global expansion22 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz