BehindtheIMC: Obi Asika, founder and chairman of Dragon Africa

Leading up to this year's Nedbank IMC Conference, Bizcommunity, as a media partner, presents exclusive profiles of the professionals set to speak at the event on 15 September.

This week we chat to Nigerian businessman Obi Asika, who is the founder and chairman of communications firm Dragon Africa. Asika has also found success as an executive producer on a number of TV shows such as Big Brother Nigeria, Doctor's Quarters, Dragons Den Nigeria, The Apprentice Africa, Calabar Rocks, Etisalat One Million Dollar Show, 100% Naija and Naija Sings.

Obi Asika, founder and chairman at Dragon Africa.

What excited you about the upcoming Nedbank IMC and being a speaker at the event?

I am delighted to have been invited and to bring some Nigerian context to the event.

What excites you the most about your industry?

The global expansion of Nigerian and African soft power.

What upcoming trend is important for the industry and why?

I think everyone has to watch tech and AI, its bound to have an enormous impact on storytelling and the marketing communication industries.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Positive.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your job?

Every time I engage original talent I am excited.

What are the most important lessons you have learned in your career?

Sometimes being early does not mean you get paid, but keep innovating and leading as people will one day call you wise because you believed first.

What advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

This is a great time to enter this industry and those with the skills will always have opportunities, master the tech and the tools but never let them master you and best of luck, I still think the best told story wins.

