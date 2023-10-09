Industries

Netflix to end Kenyan free access plan after 2 years

9 Oct 2023
Netflix said on Monday it is ending its free mobile plan in Kenya, which has allowed users to access a quarter of its shows and movies without paying over the past two years.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

It did not say how many subscribers it had added as a result of the scheme, designed to help recruit new paying users.

Availability

"We definitely learnt a lot from the test," a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters, without giving details. "We are going to continue to offer a variety of other plans."

DJ Sbu in conversation with SABC's head of content Lala Tuku and head of African Language Station Sbongi Ngcobo. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Is the SABC still relevant in the digital age?

By 3 days ago

Netflix is rolling out an advertisement-supported plan, offering subscribers a monthly plan at $6.07, but the spokesperson did not comment on its availability in Kenya.

Inflation

Although low middle-income economies like Kenya offer streaming services big opportunities for subscriber growth, they also pose challenges as purchasing power dwindles due to inflation, industry executives said.

Under the free plan, which will end on 1 November, viewers were able to watch Western-produced shows like Money Heist and Bridgerton, and African ones like Blood & Water.

Netflix has been commissioning more home-grown content from around Africa as part of its strategy to snag new subscribers on the continent. It has also been using partnerships with local telecom firms to simplify payments.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Kenya, Series, Netflix, films

