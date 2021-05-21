Celebrate Africa Day by exploring the continent's rich film history on Showmax

Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, and it's coming up this Tuesday, 25 May 2021. While pan-African travel remains a distant dream for now, it's never been easier to explore our beautiful continent, thanks to Showmax's catalogue of record-breaking and award-winning local content. There's no single story that captures the diversity and wonder of Africa, but whatever you're in the mood for, Showmax has a movie or a show for you: