    9 African creatives on ADC Awards global jury

    11 Jan 2024
    The One Club for Creativity has revealed its global jury for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards, with 13 top creatives from the Middle East and Africa, with nine from the continent, including three from South Africa. The competition celebrates excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising.
    Juliet Kavishe is on the jury. Source: Supplied.
    Juliet Kavishe is on the jury. Source: Supplied.

    Confirmed jury members by country, and their judging discipline, are as follows:

    South Africa:

    • Juliet Kavishe, VP, ICoD, Johannesburg (Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design)
    • Nomonde Mtetwa, freelance designer, BCKRDS, Johannesburg (Artificial Intelligence)
    • Jacquie Mullany, ECD, FCB Africa, Cape Town (Gaming)

    Egypt:

    • Muhammed Hadi, founder, type designer, HadiType Foundry, Cairo (Typography)

    Ghana:

    • Yaa Boateng, managing director, CCO, The Storytellers, Accra (Fusion)

    Kenya:

    • Jaspal Singh, architect, Sketch Studio, Nairobi (Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design)

    Nigeria:

    • JnGospel Ebere, founder, Syscroft, Enugu (Artificial Intelligence)
    • Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan, ECD, Publicis Nigeria, Lagos (Fusion)

    Lebanon:

    • Reine Abbas, CEO, founder, SPICA Tech Academy, Beirut (Gaming)

    United Arab Emirates:

    • Sandro Gelashvili, head of creative works, Google, Dubai (Gaming)
    • Camila Venegas Gomez, ACD, M&C Saatchi UAE, Dubai (Advertising)
    • Katherine Ho, creative lead, Brand New Galaxy, Dubai (Interactive)
    • Gianmauro Vella, VP, head of design, PepsiCo Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, PepsiCo, Dubai (Brand-Side/In-House)

    Judging will finish in April 2024, with finalists announced in May. Gold, Silver and Bronze Cube winners will be announced at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards ceremony during Creative Week 2024 in New York, taking place 13 to 17 May.

    Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline is 26 January 2024, with extended deadline of 16 February 2024, and final deadline 1 March 2024.

