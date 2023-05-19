Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Media Freedom News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Lesotho imposes nationwide curfew on residents after journalist killed

19 May 2023
Lesotho has imposed a nationwide curfew on its residents after a prominent radio presenter was shot dead earlier this week.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Reports say Ralikonelo “Leqhashasha” Joki, who worked for Ts’enolo FM radio station, was shot at least 13 times by unknown assailants in Maseru as he left the studio at 10pm after his Sunday evening show.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Lesotho chapter stated that Joki's untimely death was an evident effort to suppress journalists. Known for his critical analysis of politicians and government policies, his current affairs show fearlessly tackled pressing issues. Joki had been subjected to death threats due to work. In 2021, he made headlines by uncovering a scandal involving five politicians engaged in the illegal alcohol trade.

Source:
Tunisia police to investigate 2 top journalists, radio station says

By 4 hours ago

Police said any residents found to be on the streets between 10pm and 4am will be arrested and will have to pay a fine or face two years in prison.

Implemented on Tuesday, the newly imposed curfew is a part of the government's efforts to tackle gun violence and address the alarming murder rate in Lesotho, a small southern African country.

According to the recent World Population Review report, Lesotho ranks third in the world for its homicide rate, surpassed only by El Salvador and Jamaica. The report reveals that Lesotho records 43.5 murders per 100,000 individuals, while El Salvador has 52 and Jamaica has 43.8.

NextOptions
Read more: journalist, radio, politics, killed

Related

Source:
Media fraternity mourns veteran journalist Enoch Duma15 May 2023
Source © Silvia Moraleja Bbrand new state-of-the-art broadcast studios in Maputaland in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been unveiled
Brand new state-of-the-art broadcast studios for KZN community radio station5 May 2023
Image supplied. Sanef's Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 are open for entries
2023 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards entries open28 Apr 2023
Don Lemon has been fired. Source: Screenshot.
Media shake up as Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson leave news stations25 Apr 2023
Songezo Zibi is the national leader of the new political party Rise Mzansi. Image sourced from Rise Mzansi website.
Former Business Day editor launches political party20 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Non-traditional radio solutions are still delivering strong results
Non-traditional radio solutions deliver strong results20 Apr 2023
Source ©Radio Awards The Radio Awards are open. Pictured are winners from the 2022 Radio Awards
2023 Radio Awards open17 Apr 2023
Matome Maupi has died. Source: SABC.
Condolences pour in for late Thobela FM journalist Matome Maupi17 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz