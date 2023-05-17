Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Media Freedom News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Tunisia detains two students over satirical song criticising police

17 May 2023
By: Tarek Amara, Angus MacSwan
Tunisian police arrested two students over a satirical song criticising the police, their lawyer said on Wednesday, reinforcing fears of an erosion of freedom of speech after President Kais Saied seized most powers two years ago.
Source:
Source: unsplash.com

Youssef Chelbi and Dhia Nsir had posted a clip on Tik Tok and Facebook this week showing them laughing and singing a sarcastic song criticising the police's treatment of detainees and a drugs law.

Lawyer Imen Souissi said they are facing charges of insulting others through social networks and they could face up to a year in prison if the court finds them guilty.‮ ‬Police and the interior ministry were not immediately available for comment.‮ ‬

The arrest of the two men drew concern from activists and bloggers, who republished the song to show solidarity with them. Activists said that freedoms have become besieged and that Tunisia has become a large prison.

Freedom of speech and media was a key gain for Tunisians after the 2011 revolution that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the Arab Spring protests.

Source:
Al Jazeera journalist freed from pretrial detention in Egypt

By 2 May 2023

Saied, who shut down parliament in 2021, and seized all powers, pledged to protect rights and freedoms and said he would not be a dictator.

But his opponents, who described his moves as a coup, said that he had established one-man rule, imprisoned his opponents and suppressed critical voices.

On Tuesday, an appeals court sentenced a radio journalist to five years in prison for disclosing information about the security services.

The main journalists union criticised the ruling and said that it is the most severe sentence against a journalist in Tunisia's history and did not happen even during the most dictatorial periods in Tunisia. The verdict was a message to silence journalists, it said.

This year, police have arrested several prominent opposition leaders‮ ‬on charges of plotting against state security, a move the opposition described as consolidating a dictatorial regime.

Saeid rejected the criticism, saying that they are criminals and terrorists. A judge on Monday sentenced opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi to a year in prison on charges of incitement.

NextOptions

About Tarek Amara, Angus MacSwan

Reporting by Tarek Amara and editing by Angus MacSwan.
Read more: Media freedom, Facebook, human rights, Tik Tok, Tarek Amara

Related

File Photo: Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Islamist Ennahda party and former speaker of the parliament, during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 July 2022. Reuters/Zoubeir Souissi
Tunisian judge sentences opposition leader Ghannouchi to year in prison1 day ago
The Golden Age for B2B brands with opportunity to untapped a further $1tn of business value
The Golden Age for B2B brands with opportunity to untapped a further $1tn of business value11 May 2023
Source: Wikipedia. Lithium chemicals, a transition mineral seen here in oil, is set to in demand by 700% by 2050, a growth that will be spurred on by the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries.
What banks are overlooking when financing mining for transition minerals in SA3 May 2023
Actualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast
East Coast RadioActualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast3 May 2023
Source: © Unesco The 2023 Unesco / Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize has been awarded to three imprisoned Iranian women journalists
Unesco/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize awarded to 3 imprisoned Iranian women journalists3 May 2023
Source: United Nations The Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards spotlight the continent and African journalists
Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards to spotlight the continent and African journalists3 May 2023
Source:
Al Jazeera journalist freed from pretrial detention in Egypt2 May 2023
Image supplied. Takealot.com's load shedding solutions buyer expert, Jenny Ruyter, brings some lightness to South Africans amid all the literal darkness
Finding some light (relief) with Takealot28 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz