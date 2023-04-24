Alfa Destiny announces partnership with Kenya's AM Communications

Alfa Destiny Communications recently announced a partnership with AM Communications, based in Kenya. The partnership is aimed at catering to the rapidly expanding African market for customised corporate communication and reputation management solutions.

The two agencies signed a deal to target the AFrican market. Source: Supplied.

Announcing the collaboration, the two agencies have agreed to jointly provide innovative strategic communications solutions to local and multinational clients with a presence in or seeking to enter the African market, with the initial target being Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

Changing dynamics

Founder and managing director of Alfa Destiny Communications, Tshego Kekana, cited the rapidly evolving dynamics in the continent’s PR landscape, headlined by digital disruption, hence the need for innovative but localised solutions to clients’ needs.

“Our collaboration with AM Communications is designed to enable both agencies to harness their strong presence in key markets in Africa, with locally relevant communications solutions tailored to specific in-country markets,” explained Kekana.

“One of the main objectives for this partnership is to garner strong, local and on-the-ground insights, driving impactful engagements with the communities – have a broader and more in-depth understanding of the media and stakeholder landscape that will enable well-nuanced solutions that will help clients understand, grow and adapt to the needs of this market,” said Kekana.

AM Communications managing partner, Anthony Mutua, says the partnership is geared to creating synergy to deliver unique, timely and relevant communications solutions to local and international brands keen on establishing and growing their presence on the continent.

Increased diversification

He added, “Increased diversification in the large economies in Africa, a flourishing middle-income consumer market, and increased investment in key sectors like infrastructure, financial services, transport, ICT, health and manufacturing tells an exciting and promising story about Africa.”

In 2022, the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) published the first ever report on the African public relations (PR) landscape. The report shows improved demand for public relations and strategic communications on the continent. An increasingly sophisticated commercial and media environment has also attracted global PR agencies keen on tapping on this growing demand especially for reputation management for brands and companies. The move towards digital and social media-led communication strategies also represents a strong growth area for African PR practitioners.

Alfa Destiny Communications currently has a presence in five African countries, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. The firm, which counts among its clients’ brands like Absa Bank SA, Kelloggs, Hatch, Healthgarde International and Johannesburg Social Housing Council - specialises in public relations, marketing, media relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing and event management.

AM Communications was established in 2018 and has since grown rapidly servicing big global brands in Kenya and East Africa like KLM, Air France, Novozymes, Microsoft, Tatu City, Faulu Bank, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, LG Electronics, Pwani Oil and Old Mutual among others.