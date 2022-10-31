P&G and Global Citizen partner to eradicate period poverty in Africa!

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival took place on Saturday, 24 September at the Black Star Square Accra, Ghana, and on Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City, USA!

As the Global Citizen Movement celebrated 10 years of advocacy, driving impact and encouraging businesses and people to take action and end extreme poverty. The spotlight this year was on young women and girls, and how extreme poverty disproportionately affects them. This often results in them not meeting their full potential. During the worldwide live stream, The Global Citizen team will be showcasing the work which is being done to empower African women and girls.

“It is with great pride that we announce that one of the initiatives which showcased this year was our 'Always Keeping Girls in School Programme'" shares Cassie Jaganyi, communications leader for P&G sub-Saharan Africa. “Through this programme we have been able to donate 50 million pads to over 1 million girls in just 15 years!"

Cassie Jaganyi, communications leader for P&G sub-Saharan Africa with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana Nombuso Mashele, AKGIS Programme manager, with SA actress Rami Chuene

The initiative which began in Kenya, is now active in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Cote d'ivoire and Ethiopia.

P&G Sub-Sahara’s team took centre stage at this year’s festival with Cassie Jaganyi and Nombuso Mashele (Always Keeping Girls in School Programme project manager) tasked with sharing the amazing work being done in the region with the rest of the world. The live presentation also featured footage from Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto, Johannesburg. Both Cassie and Nombuso joined thousands of Africans in Accra, Ghana on Saturday to celebrate, unite and inspire!

Cassie Jaganyi communications leader for P&G sub-Saharan Africa with Nombuso Mashele, AKGIS Programme manager and Leorna Moya, P&G's SSA PR consultant Cassie Jaganyi communications leader for P&G sub-Saharan Africa with Tshepo Mahloele, chief executive officer at Harith General Partners and Leorna Moya, P&G's SSA PR consultant

“Travelling from Matsulu (Mpumalanga) to Accra, to see the programme being showcased was profusely humbling," says Nombuso Mashele. "Starting with the gala with Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, and moving to the actual festival on Saturday, the entire experience was just phenomenal."

Sharing the stage were performers Usher, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Stormzy, SZA, TEMS, and Uncle Waffles. Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba will be joining as presenters ,with award-winning actor, playwright, and activist Danai Gurira as host.