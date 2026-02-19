ADC 105 African jury members on creativity and judging

Yaa Boateng, CCO, managing director, The Storytellers, Accra (Fusion jury), Ghana Creative trends “One of the most exciting trends in Ghana right now is how brand and influencer partnerships are evolving. Brands are moving away from traditional celebrity endorsements and instead building more intentional relationships with micro and nano influencers who feel credible within their communities. It’s all about co-creation now. Influencers aren’t just a media channel, they are creative partners. The work feels more authentic, culturally relevant, and effective because it comes from voices people already trust.” Looking for as a judge “As a judge, I’m looking forward to seeing work that treats influencer partnerships as a creative idea, not just a distribution channel. I want to see how brands genuinely collaborate with creators to tell stories that feel honest and culturally relevant. The strongest work will be the kind that understands not just great storytelling, but also how influence is built on trust, and uses that trust to deliver ideas that create impact.”

Andrew Mageto, photographer, cinematographer, INKA Creative, Nairobi, Kenya, (Photography jury) Creative trends “True creativity in our region is finally breaking free from the rigid structures of the advertising space, which tends to lean towards sales-based and less creative. I’ve been captivated by the rise of young collectives reclaiming the 'local aesthetic' not as a trend but as a language. By using culture, fashion, and lifestyle as their medium, visionaries like 199x, Edwin Maina, and Matthew Matete are redefining the art space, proving that our most powerful stories are those that reimagine who we were and who we are becoming.” Looking for as a judge “I’m inspired by the wave of African work making its way into the spotlight right now. While South Africa has long been a creative anchor for the continent, there is a vibrant wealth of stories in other regions just waiting for their moment. I’m constantly on the lookout for the barrier breakers who are finding fresh, soulful ways to bring these narratives to life.”