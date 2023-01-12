Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Economy News Africa

Finance trends

Finance trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister

12 Jan 2023
Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's foreign minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.
Source: Reuters. China's foreign minister, Qin Gang addresses delegates at the inauguration of the new Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, which China is building and equipping in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 11, 2023.
Source: Reuters. China's foreign minister, Qin Gang addresses delegates at the inauguration of the new Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, which China is building and equipping in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 11, 2023.

Gang visited facilities of the African Union in Addis Ababa, including the new headquarters of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

China financed the complex's construction, as it previously did for the headquarters of the African Union (AU) itself, also based in the Ethiopian capital.

China has been Africa's largest trading partner for over a decade. It competes for influence with the United States - which hosted leaders from 49 African countries last month - as well as with former colonial powers such as Britain and France.

"Africa should be a big stage for the international co-operation, not an arena for major countries' competition," Gang said at a news conference with AU Commission chair Moussa Faki.

A trusted aide of President Xi Jinping and former ambassador to the United States, Gang was appointed foreign minister last month. His visit marks the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of the Chinese foreign minister's first overseas tour of the calendar year.

Visiting Benin and Gabon shows ambitions to expand Beijing's Belt and Roads infrastructure-building drive - long focused mainly on the Indian Ocean region - into western Africa.

Gang met on Tuesday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other government officials, and announced a partial cancellation of Ethiopia's debt to China during the visit, though neither side provided details. Ethiopia has borrowed $13.7bn from China since 2000 and has been seeking to restructure its debt to foreign lenders since 2021.

Gang will also visit Egypt, Angola, Benin and Gabon over the next week. Paul Nantulya, a research associate at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, said the choice of countries reflected China's diversity of interests in Africa.

China has strong security ties to Egypt and Angola. Visiting Benin and Gabon shows ambitions to expand Beijing's Belt and Roads infrastructure-building drive - long focused mainly on the Indian Ocean region - into western Africa, he told Voice of America radio.

NextOptions

Related

Source: Reuters.
Africa CDC says it has signed MOU with Pfizer for Covid pill12 Jul 2022
Africa CDC and MTN launch Covid-19 &quot;One More Push&quot; campaign
Africa CDC and MTN launch Covid-19 "One More Push" campaign9 Jul 2021
MTN donates R383m to African Union's Covid-19 vaccination programme
MTN donates R383m to African Union's Covid-19 vaccination programme28 Jan 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz