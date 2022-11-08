Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Travel News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Kenya Airways recruits pilots as strike bites

8 Nov 2022
By: George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri
Kenya Airways is recruiting new pilots and has started disciplinary action against its pilots who are out on strike, its CEO said on Monday. The airline had warned its striking pilots they could be dismissed if they do not return to work immediately as industrial action over pay that began on Saturday has led to the cancellation of dozens of flights and left thousands of passengers stranded.
A passenger reacts after her Kenya Airways flight was cancelled during a strike of Kenya Airways pilots, organised by Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA), at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
A passenger reacts after her Kenya Airways flight was cancelled during a strike of Kenya Airways pilots, organised by Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA), at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

As the strike entered its third day, CEO Allan Kilavuka said that as of Monday afternoon, 23 pilots had shown up for work and the airline had restored a fifth of its daily network operations.

The pilots are striking over a dispute on pensions contributions and settlement of deferred pay, and the airline, one of Africa's biggest, has said the industrial action was costing it at least 300 million shillings ($2.5m) a day.

Kilavuka said the airline would not hold talks until pilots returned to work.

"We have said before that we are ready to talk. Now time has changed. We want them to first go back to work with immediate effect before we can have any discussions whatsoever," he said. "In any case... we have already started disciplinary action and we have already started recruiting new pilots. So those who are still interested in working with Kenya Airways should very quickly report back to work with immediate effect."

Murithi Nyagah, the general secretary of the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA), which represents about 400 pilots, said the striking pilots would go back to work when their demands were met.

Their union said in a statement that it had sent a revised proposal to Kenya Airways on Monday afternoon and was awaiting a response from the airline's management. "The plight of our colleagues and passengers is not lost on us ... we remain committed to finding an amicable solution," Nyagah said.

NextOptions

About George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri

Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Writing by Bhargav Acharya and James Macharia Chege; Editing by Susan Fenton
Read more: Kenya Airways, tourism industry, air travel, travel industry, air passenger travel, Duncan Miriri, George Obulutsa

Related

Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work
Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work6 hours ago
Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award
Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award1 day ago
Looking beyond December for domestic flights in South Africa
Domestic Flights South AfricaLooking beyond December for domestic flights in South Africa4 Nov 2022
Travel industry SMEs urged to invest in understanding the post-pandemic traveller
Travel industry SMEs urged to invest in understanding the post-pandemic traveller4 Nov 2022
Luxe 100 Best Awards announces 2022 winners
Luxe 100 Best Awards announces 2022 winners3 Nov 2022
Radisson strengthens presence in Africa
Radisson strengthens presence in Africa3 Nov 2022
Emirates hopes to restore full schedule to SA by May
Emirates hopes to restore full schedule to SA by May2 Nov 2022
Fedhasa Inland appoints new board to drive 2.0 approach
Fedhasa Inland appoints new board to drive 2.0 approach31 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz