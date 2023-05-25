Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Public Health News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Namibia declares outbreak of Crimean-Congo fever after patient dies

25 May 2023
By: Nyasha Nyaungwa
Namibia has declared an outbreak of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) after one person died of the disease in the capital Windhoek, the government said.
Source: Daktaridudu/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: Daktaridudu/Wikimedia Commons)

The patient was suspected of having the virus when he was first treated at a clinic in the eastern city of Gobabis on 16 May. He was later transferred to Windhoek Central Hospital, where he died on 18 May, the health ministry said in a statement.

Laboratory results confirmed he had CCHF, which is a tick-borne virus that can also transmit between humans by close contact with blood or bodily fluids. It has a fatality rate of between 10% and 40%, the World Health Organization says.

The government has activated health-emergency committees to prevent further transmission and is closely monitoring all contacts of the deceased in Gobabis and Windhoek, it said.

So far 27 contacts have been identified, of whom 24 are health workers, it said.

Endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and some Asian countries, CCHF symptoms include fever, muscle ache, dizziness, light sensitivity and vomiting, and can lead to organ failure and internal bleeding. It was first detected in Crimea in 1944.

Recent outbreaks in Africa have been limited in scope. Senegal confirmed one case of the fever in April.

Namibia has recorded six CCHF outbreaks since 2016, with a total of three deaths, the health ministry said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: WHO, World Health Organization, tick, Nyasha Nyaungwa

Related

Source: Supplied. Tom Kariuki, SFA Foundation executive director at the Deltas Africa ll launch event in Nairobi, Kenya.
Science for Africa Foundation launches $70m research programme11 May 2023
Source:
"Change the name. End the stigma": Why it's time to rename HIV10 May 2023
Source:
Covid-19 global health emergency over, but pandemic not over - Health Dept8 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters2 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine13 Apr 2023
Source:
Cervical cancer can be beaten - the key is vaccinating young girls11 Apr 2023
How can living a normal life be sustained for people living with HIV/AIDS?
StoneHow can living a normal life be sustained for people living with HIV/AIDS?29 Mar 2023
Source:
Tanzania detects its first-ever cases of the highly fatal Marburg viral disease22 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz