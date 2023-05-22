BetaLife Health makes headway in Africa with AI-backed blood donations

Africa has long been plagued by a blood-donation shortage, with many countries struggling to meet the demand for blood transfusions. But now, thanks to advances in AI, the continent is on the brink of a breakthrough that could save countless lives...

Africa has long been plagued by a blood-donation shortage, with many countries struggling to meet the demand for blood transfusions. But now, thanks to advances in AI, the continent is on the brink of a breakthrough that could save countless lives.

Predicting where blood donations are most needed

BetaLife Health has revolutionised the way that blood donations are managed in Africa. Instead of relying on manual processes, hospitals and blood banks are now using BetaLife Health’s sophisticated algorithms to predict when and where blood donations will be needed most. This has led to more efficient distribution of blood products, reducing waste and ensuring that those who need it most receive the lifesaving treatment they require.

In addition, BetaLife Health’s AI-powered chatbots are being used to help recruit blood donors and spread awareness about the importance of donating blood. These chatbots help engage with potential donors on social-media platforms and messaging apps, answering questions and dispelling myths about the donation process.

One of the most significant advantages of AI in the blood-donation process is its ability to analyse vast amounts of data and make predictions based on that data. BetaLife Health’s groundbreaking technology has helped blood banks predict when donation rates will be low and taken proactive steps to encourage donors to give blood before shortages occur.

In Africa, the need for blood stands more pronounced, as blood transfusion is needed every few seconds. According to the World Health Organization report, over 10 million pints of blood are required to meet the transfusion needs in the African region.

As a way to promote its lifesaving activities to other African countries, BetaLife Health is being sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to represent Nigeria at the Gitex Africa 2023 tech event in Morocco. The event connects tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors and academia.

BetaLife Health is also one of the few beneficiaries of the Microsoft startup support from Health Tech Hub Africa accelerator; is the winner of the Health 4 Equity grant; has won the AfriHacks challenge and has come out on top as the best-performing startup of the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) i-hatch startup incubation program.

Connecting hospitals and blood centres

Furthermore, the cloud-based platform connects hospitals and blood centres nationwide in a way never possible before to ensure the efficient flow of lifesaving blood products to patients in need. By providing direct access to a diversified base of premier blood centres, BetaLife Health is increasing inventory turns, eliminating waste, reducing shortages and accelerating growth.

BetaLife Health guarantees the visibility, security and reliability of blood-donor records from donation to transfusion, through its research and education programs in transfusion medicine.

BetaLife Health management has the diverse skill set and experience across healthcare, entrepreneurship, product design, operations and tech necessary to scale the product, and with its already launched service it is determined in saving millions of lives in Africa.