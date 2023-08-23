BRICS2023: Putin's pledge: A path to food security in Africa

The subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, Russia's President Vladimir Putin made his virtual attendance at the Brics Summit in Johannesburg this week, reiterating his commitment to ensuring food security for Africa's poorest countries.

In his address on Tuesday (22 August) he said Russia has pledged to provide six African countries with 25- to 50,000 tonnes of grain with free delivery.

“We are consistently increasing supplies of fuel- agricultural products and fertilizers to countries of the Global South making a significant contribution to strengthening global food- and energy security, and are addressing huge humanitarian issues and fighting hunger and poverty.”

With this aim, Putin said Russia is creating new sea- and land transport routes, an objective that has become a shared priority in co-operation between Brics countries.

“In this context, the Brics Business Council's initiative is to elaborate more on all the logistics solutions and to develop railway and transport corridors. Our flagship project includes the Northern Sea Route and the new international North-South transport corridor.

“These two major transport routes aim to provide the shortest and most cost effective trade routes that will connect Russian ports of the northern seas and the Baltic and open ocean terminals in the Persian Gulf of the Aden ocean, thereby providing opportunities to create cargo transportation between Eurasian and African countries. Besides, this will certainly give impetus to develop new industrial trade and logistics facilities along those routes.”

Putin’s announcement comes on the back of his decision to terminate Russia’s involvement in the Black Sea initiative.

The UN-brokered accord that facilitated the export of more than 30 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to global markets via three Black Sea ports expired on 17 July.

“I have repeatedly said that our country has the capacity to replace Ukraine both commercially and in terms of providing free aid to needy countries especially since our harvest is again expected to be perfect,” Putin said.

Providing up to 50,000 tonnes of grain to six African countries, each with free delivery is the first step to actualising this goal, he affirmed.

“This is an important part of the economic agenda of the Global Five.”

The President of Russia, HE Vladimir Putin participated in this leaders Retreat Session virtually. #BRICSSummit2023 https://t.co/JcOPfZwJ62 pic.twitter.com/xsHoSghC9b — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) August 23, 2023

Impact of sanctions on humanitarian aid

Putin’s decision comes subsequent to heavy sanctions imposed on Russia, complicating the transport and logistics involved in the supply of food to Africa - including countries in sub-Saharan Africa - and further complicating banking and insurance.

It is having humanitarian consequences for the least developed countries, Putin stressed.

“Russia is being deliberately obstructed in the supply of grain and goods abroad and at the same time being frantically blamed for the current crisis situation in the world markets. This has been clearly seen in the implementation of the so-called grain deal concluded with the participation of the UN Secretariat and initially aimed at ensuring global food security, reducing the threat of hunger and providing aid to the poorest countries.

“We’ve repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that in a year on to the deal, a total of 32.2 million tonnes of copper has been exported from Ukraine and over 70% have reached higher and upper middle income countries, including the European Union. Only about 3% have gone to the least developed countries, less than 1 million tonnes.”

Addressing this discrepancy is an important part of the economic agenda of the Global Five, Putin said.

This was discussed in depth at the recent Russia Africa summit..

Last year trade in agricultural projects between Russia and the African state grew at 10% and amounted to $6.7bn. From January to June this year, it increased by another record 60%.

“Our country is and will remain the responsible supplier of foods to the African continent,” Putin said.