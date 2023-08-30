Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Covid-19 News Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Covid-19

Africa

#BRICS2023: Pandemic fund in focus for Brics Bank

30 Aug 2023
Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
The New Development Bank is considering the establishment of a Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, Response, and Recovery (PPPR) Fund, a move that will be set against a backdrop of ongoing discussions focused on collaborative efforts involving the African Union (AU), 11 BRICS nations, and additional partners.
Source:
Source: Pexels

“Emerging in the wake of a recent global pandemic, this dialogue arrives at a pivotal juncture. It underscores a collective need to fortify health security and adaptability, extending beyond respective national boundaries,” said Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) at a meeting co-hosted by Brics members on the margins of the Brics summit.

Represented were SA's Ministry of Health, Africa CDC, Africa Health Business and the South African Chapter of the Brics Business Council where participants deliberated on a potential African Union and Brics framework of co-operation for Pandemic, Preparedness, Prevention, Response and Recovery (3P2R).

The dialogue sought to draw from the AU and Brics collective experiences of dealing with Covid-19 and other pandemics, identifying the existing capabilities and acknowledging the gaps that would need to be closed for adequate pandemic preparation and response.

Stakeholders acknowledged that many fora are dealing with global and regional pandemic prevention, preparedness, response and recovery (PPPR), including the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body for the Global Pandemic Accord.

Global power-shift recognition

However, they highlighted the reality of the shifting centres of global power, pointing out that the expanded Brics family now represents 4,8 billion people, which is over half of the global population.

Increasing human and animal interconnectedness, climate change and an increasing frequency of infectious disease outbreaks mean that the AU and Brics’ ability to contain infectious diseases has a fundamental bearing on global health security, they said.

The realisation of this growing responsibility compelled AU and Brics stakeholders to convene and begin a process towards a declared collaborative framework.

The collective capabilities identified in medical and digital technologies, human resource potential (particularly in Africa), and pharmaceutical manufacturing were further encouraged. It was observed, for instance, that the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturing Network (DCVMN), which comprises manufacturers from Brics member states, contributed to 60% of the Covid-19 vaccine products.

Source: Freepik.com
Pan-African trade enabling Africa's Fourth Industrial Revolution

By 15 Jul 2022

The meeting considered the merits of opening-up the entire expanded Brics and AU market to all pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Brics and AU regions.

Stakeholders also acknowledged that the inequities that persist in many low- and middle-income countries, fragile health systems and inadequate financing for pandemic preparedness and prevention for the AU and Brics families were a threat to pandemic preparedness and overall global health security.

More work must be done to diversify manufacturing, support Africa’s manufacturing targets, ensure primary healthcare is fully developed as a foundation for pandemic preparedness, and to support last-mile delivery, they said.

The New Development Bank's decision on the establishment of a Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, Response, and Recovery Fund, is expected to be unveiled at the Conference on Public Health in Africa. Set to take place in Lusaka, Zambia, the coinference will run from 27 November-30 November this year.

The annual summit provides a unique African-led platform for leaders across the continent to reflect on lessons learned in health and science, and to align on a way forward for creating more resilient health systems.

it will be Africa CDC's third such gathering.

NextOptions
Katja Hamilton
Katja Hamilton's articles

About Katja Hamilton

Katja is the Finance and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
    Read more: pandemic, Dilma Rousseff, New Development Bank, vaccine equity, vaccine manufacturing, pandemic preparedness

    Related

    Source: Supplied. SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in a pull-aside meeting with UN Secretary General HE António Guterres on the margins of the Brics-Africa Outreach and Brics Plus Dialogue which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
    #BRICS2023 triumph: The week that shaped inclusive global dialogue25 Aug 2023
    Source:
    FNB: Economic challenges slow hotel income recovery24 Aug 2023
    Source: Department of Public Enterprise (DPE)
    #BRICS2023: Brics bank to offer R18bn loan for Transnet's train upgrade22 Aug 2023
    Source:
    South African High Court orders release of secret vaccine contracts21 Aug 2023
    Source: Supplied. Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay.
    Covid-pandemic reignited demand for golf estates with top prices paid18 Aug 2023
    Source:
    Africa CDC contributes vaccine manufacturing equipment to Sahpra11 Aug 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    'Brics bank' looks to local currencies as Russia sanctions bite11 Aug 2023
    Source:
    Emerging Covid-19 variant spreads across UK amidst rising cases10 Aug 2023

    News

    More industry news

    Let's do Biz