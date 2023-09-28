Industries

Agro-processing News Africa

Africa


Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa due to bird flu

28 Sep 2023
By: Nyasha Nyaungwa
Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from South Africa following the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the neighbouring country.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The suspension is in effect until further notice, the agriculture ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

South Africa is facing a major bird flu outbreak that poultry producer Quantum Foods said last week had killed about two million chickens.

Another South African poultry producer, Astral Foods, said the total cost associated with the outbreak amounted to about R22m.

Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 tons of chicken every month, relying on imports mainly from South Africa.

Chicken meat producers grapple with power crisis, bird flu, threatening shortage
Chicken meat producers grapple with power crisis, bird flu, threatening shortage

By 21 Sep 2023

