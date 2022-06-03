PPC Cement, Nextec to tackle decarbonisation challenge at African Smart Cities Summit

Smarter cities can alleviate many of Africa's urban challenges by delivering a higher quality of life and enabling economic growth through the internet of things, technology, and creative thinking. This is according to Tracy-Lee Behr, portfolio director at DMG Events which is hosting the sixth annual African Smart Cities Summit on 8 June.
Taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the conference will be co-located with The Big 5 Construct Southern Africa (previously known as the African Construction Expo) and Totally Concrete Expo.
PPC Cement and Nextec will host an investment breakfast on the morning of the conference (6.30am start) aimed at facilitating constructive dialogue around investment for smart cities across Africa. The breakfast will be officiated by Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, head of investment and infrastructure office at The Presidency.
PPC Cement recently launched its Building Africa Report 2022 and will be highlighting some of its key findings at the conference. With cement being a carbon intensive material, the report addresses the challenge of decarbonisation as it looks at ways to enhance efficiency by designing more efficient buildings and extending their lifetimes, and by exploring cement alternatives such as hybrid cement and timber.
Click here for more information on the African Smart Cities Summit. Registration for the VIP Investment Breakfast is here.