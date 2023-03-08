Othman Benjelloun-Touimi appointed CEO of Saint-Gobain Africa

Succeeding Jean-Claude Lasserre, Othman Benjelloun-Touimi has been appointed the new CEO of Saint-Gobain Africa, effective 1 February 2023.

Othman Benjelloun-Touimi, CEO of Saint-Gobain Africa. Source: Supplied

"It is with excitement that I am coming back to my African roots. I am looking forward to implementing our Saint-Gobain local strategy: Made in Africa to build Africa!" Benjelloun-Touimi said.

Having joined Saint-Gobain in 2011, after working for the Central Bank of France, Benjelloun-Touimi held key high-level management positions within Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials in France and in the US. Since 2020 and prior to moving to South Africa, he was general manager at Adfors Industrial Fabrics Europe, one of the Saint-Gobain Group’s High-Performance Solutions Business Units.

"My background, having lived, studied, and worked in multiple countries, will allow me to grasp both the differences and the similarities within the African continent. My objective is to promote a pragmatic approach with strong local teams dedicated to our local customers still leveraging the Saint-Gobain worldwide expertise in light and sustainable construction," he said.