3rd Midem African Forum to come to Cape Town

The third Midem African Forum will be coming to the Bridges for Music Academy in Cape Town on 28 February 2020. The event will include keynote talks, masterclasses and workshops - which will be delivered by an array of international speakers.
Midem’s mission is to help build the music business of tomorrow by boosting the industry’s know-how and pushing its boundaries, leveraging creativity and talent on a global scale. Its aim is to create a strong collaborative hub to address the industry’s major issues and celebrate its breakthroughs.

Alexandre Deniot - ® Koria

Leading the speakers is Alexandre Deniot director of Midem. Deniot joined Reed Midem in 2017 as director of Midem, the international trade event for the music industry. Under his guidance, Midem has cemented its position as the benchmark event for the development of the music sector in the face of complex challenges from changes in technology and business models. Prior to Reed Midem, he held various posts at the Universal Music Group, notably as director of business development for UMG’s division based in Paris. He holds a master’s degree in commercial management from IAE France, Ecoles Universitaires de Management.

Other notable speakers include:

  • Zach Fuller – senior analyst, MIDiA Research (United Kingdom)
  • Yoel Kenan – CEO, Africori (South Africa) 
  • Themba – DJ and radio host (South Africa) 
  • Karabo Senna – Samro (South Africa)
  • Thabiso Khadi – The T-Effect (South Africa) 
  • Raphel Benza – founder, VTH Season (South Africa)
  • Martha Huro – managing director, East Africa and general manager Kenya, Transsnet Music – Boomplay (Kenya)
  • Oluwatosin Sorinola – head of marketing, Africa, Transsnet Music – Boomplay (South Africa)
  • David Alexander – Sheer Music Publishing (South Africa)


Topics to be covered include:

  • The state of the global music industry by Zach Fuller
  • The state of the South African music industry: challenges and opportunities
  •  Boomplay case study: Leveraging streaming to reach global audiences
  •  International development and the publisher-songwriter collaboration
  • Artist conversations
  • Speed meeting: Meet the international delegation

End of the day:


Cocktail event – Networking and showcases

The day starts at 10am and runs till 9pm. 

Attendance is free but by invite-only.  To register email  and Midem will send through a personal invitation to you.
