RevnaBio revolutionises cancer diagnostics in West Africa with advanced molecular testing

Revna Biosciences (RevnaBio), a prominent precision medicine firm located in Ghana, is making significant progress in its quest to meet unfulfilled requirements in cancer treatment.

Source: Derrick Akpalu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Revna Biosciences.

The company announced that data from its ongoing Ghana FDA-mandated cancer clinical research covering solid and blood cancers has begun supporting product registration. This achievement comes a few months after RevnaBio successfully introduced advanced molecular tests in infectious diseases and maternal and child health.

RevnaBio's latest feat marks a significant step towards addressing West Africa's lack of advanced molecular diagnostic testing for cancer. The company's commitment to enhancing regional biomedical capabilities is evident in its technology localisation efforts.

In collaboration with precision medicine leader Diatech Pharmacogenetics, RevnaBio is addressing patients' needs today for improved diagnostics and treatment options in future. The company's approach uses Diatech's EasyPGX & the Myriapod platforms, which provide qPCR IVD and NGS tests, the most comprehensive solutions for cancer precision medicine – a first in West Africa.

The chief executive officer of Diatech Pharmacogenetics, Oliva Alberti, said, "We are proud to collaborate with Revna Biosciences in this groundbreaking endeavour.

“Together, we're making personalised therapy more accessible in West Africa. Our role is to develop comprehensive assays for molecular profiling to aid in the fight against cancer. We're doing our part towards a future where every patient can access advanced molecular diagnostic testing."

Derrick Akpalu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Revna Biosciences, expressed optimism about the impact of their new developments.

He said, "We are pioneering today for a healthier tomorrow. At full deployment, the EasyPGX platform offers up to 80% liquid biopsy capability, ensuring patients can have a blood draw for cancer testing here in West Africa. We are positive this will enhance our ongoing oncology research and clinical care efforts."

Akpalu also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of research participants and collaborating investigators from various teaching hospitals across Ghana.

He added, "Many thanks to our collaborating investigators at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Teaching Hospital, the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre for partnering with us. We look forward to activating many more study sites and sharing insights from this pivotal study as the study further matures."