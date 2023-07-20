Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Public Health News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


WHO says contaminated cough syrup sold in Cameroon

20 Jul 2023
By: Leroy Leo
The World Health Organization on Wednesday, 19 July said a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon under the brand name Naturcold contained extremely high levels of a toxic ingredient, the latest in a series of recent warnings about contaminated cough syrups.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The packaging label on the syrup showed it was manufactured by a company called Fraken International (England), but the UK health regulator said no such company exists in the country, the WHO said.

"Enquiries are still underway to determine the origin of the product," WHO said. A spokesperson said that the syrup may be on sale in other countries as well as Cameroon, which prompted its global alert calling for more surveillance.

In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under five - in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury, in deaths associated with similar products made by other manufacturers. The WHO has said the threat is ongoing.

The alert in Cameroon follows the country's health regulator saying in April that it was investigating the deaths of six children linked to Naturcold. The WHO had said it was supporting the authorities there.

Source: Reuters.
Grieving Gambian families take govt to court over mishandling of cough syrup

By 14 Jul 2023

The acceptable limit for diethylene glycol, the contaminant found in the syrup, is no more than 0.1%, according to the WHO, but the Naturcold batch had syrups that contained as much as 28.6% of the substance.

Unscrupulous actors sometimes substitute propylene glycol, an ingredient used in the syrups, with cheaper but toxic alternatives like ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, several pharmaceutical manufacturing experts have said.

The contaminants can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, an altered mental state and acute kidney injury, among other symptoms, which may eventually lead to death, they said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Ghana, WHO, World Health Organization, Kidney Disease, renal failure, Cameroon, cough syrup



Related

Source: Reuters.
Grieving Gambian families take govt to court over mishandling of cough syrup14 Jul 2023
Source: iStock
Illegal organ trade is more sophisticated than one might think - who's behind it and how it could be controlled13 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters. A woman walks with her child in the paediatric emergency unit at the Edward Francis Small teaching hospital in Banjul, Gambia, November 4, 2022.
Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths3 Jul 2023
Source: Advin Healthcare.
Tuberculosis risk skyrockets in global prisoners30 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup - sources28 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Covid-19 vaccine scheme for poorest has $2.6bn left to spend as pandemic recedes26 Jun 2023
Source: @WHOSouthSudan
Banks and WHO launch investment platform to strengthen primary healthcare services26 Jun 2023
Source:
Cervical cancer screening tools reach low and lower-middle income countries19 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz