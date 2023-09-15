IPG Health partners with Fine, expanding Africa presence

IPG Health, the world's leading global healthcare marketing communications network, has established an exclusive affiliation with Fine, the foremost healthcare communications consultancy in sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: Supplied.

The alliance combines IPG Health’s deep expertise, specialised capabilities, and global scale with Fine’s extensive experience across the healthcare value chain working with corporate, government, and not-for-profit clients in sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

With over 25 years’ experience in creating behaviour change and healthcare communication strategies, Fine has expertise in translating global strategies into the African context and expanding African learnings across the globe.

This affiliation agreement is a continuation of IPG Health’s commitment to delivering the best talent, capabilities, and expertise to provide the right, bespoke solutions for its clients in every global market.

“This strategic affiliation is yet another demonstration of our commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people,” said Dana Maiman, chief executive officer of IPG Health.

“As a bellwether for global health trends, South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa are vitally important markets for our clients, and our own business. Aligning IPG Health’s renowned creativity and capabilities with Fine’s deep knowledge of the region positions us, and our clients, to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate value, impact, and progress in the global health arena.”

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Fine has been a leading force in South Africa’s healthcare marketing landscape.

Delivering powerful solutions for healthcare clients that operate in complex, regulated industries, Fine’s multi-disciplinary team of global and local consultants utilises communication as the lens to create true value.

Focused on both science and creativity, the agency maintains an equal focus on data analytics and creative thinking with each strategy it develops.

Fine’s founder and chief executive officer, Mandi Fine, is widely recognised as a thought-leader and expert in the healthcare communication space both in South Africa and abroad.

“It’s our belief that healthcare communication is not only a specialised skill but it’s also one of the key levers for a healthier continent, healthier economics, and healthy, happy people.

“IPG Health has recognised our commitment and passion to this belief. We now have access to the best creative minds in the world to co-create projects that bring health information and education to sub-Saharan Africa,” said Fine.